Wingstop could be coming to Florence Mall

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence may be getting a Wingstop.
Listed on the leasing website of the company that sells space at the Florence Mall is a Wingstop franchise to be located in the outparcel structure with Five Guys, Moe's, and a nail salon.
The Wingstop franchise would be in the same places as Shane's Rib Shack.
It is not known when the Wingstop would open.
Wingstop was founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas. The restaurants have a pre-jet age aviation theme and specialize in chicken wings, boneless wings and chicken tenders. Wingstop has around 1,400 locations.
The wings, boneless wings and tenders are sold in flavors that include lemon pepper, original hot, hickory smoked, "atomic," mango habanero, Cajun, spicy Korean Q, Louisiana rub, mild, garlic parmesan and Hawaiian.
Matthew Christian
Government and Politics Reporter
I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.
