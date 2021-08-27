 Skip to main content
Wingstop could be coming to Florence Mall
Wingstop

An empty storefront in an outparcel of the Florence Mall may soon be converted into a Wingstop.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence may be getting a Wingstop. 

Listed on the leasing website of the company that sells space at the Florence Mall is a Wingstop franchise to be located in the outparcel structure with Five Guys, Moe's, and a nail salon. 

The Wingstop franchise would be in the same places as Shane's Rib Shack. 

It is not known when the Wingstop would open. 

Wingstop was founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas. The restaurants have a pre-jet age aviation theme and specialize in chicken wings, boneless wings and chicken tenders. Wingstop has around 1,400 locations. 

The wings, boneless wings and tenders are sold in flavors that include lemon pepper, original hot, hickory smoked, "atomic," mango habanero, Cajun, spicy Korean Q, Louisiana rub, mild, garlic parmesan and Hawaiian.  

