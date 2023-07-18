FLORENCE, S.C. — Campers ran, screamed, played a real-life video game and shot bows and arrows — and had fun.

That’s part of what WinShape Camps, like the one happening Wednesday at Florence’s First Presbyterian Church, are about. The other part is to glorify Jesus Christ.

“Winshape camps exist to glorify God by creating experiences that transform both campers and families with the message of Jesus Christ and we do that by hosting fun partnerships with local communities and we are utilizing First Pres to do exactly that,” said Logan Wiliams, camp director for WinShape Camps.

Wednesday there were 170 campers on site at the church — running through a video game set up on the church’s front lawn. In addition to the challenge of navigating the game, campers had to collect either Lego or wooden sticks out of which they would build something and then be judged on their creation.

All this was timed.

“A lot of the fun activities we do are large group recreation activities that consist of different games that our team back home in Georgia have created as well as different skills campers go through on the day that consist of fast food, where they get to create their own food, do whacky science, archery, flag football and a wide variety of things they can sign up for,” Williams said.

“We have a lot of scholarship kids. We were blessed with around $12,000 for scholarships then Helping Florence Flourish had another $5,000 we threw into the pot,” said Chris Handley, executive director for the organization.

“A lot of kids in the community couldn’t have come unless we had done that for them. That’s exciting,” Handley said. “First Pres and a lot of community members made that possible. St. Luke Endowment, a lot of individual donors as well.”

Handley said the camp has achieved a level of diversity unseen at other area camps and through its scholarship program given many children a summer camp experience they wouldn’t have otherwise had.

“I don’t think there is another camp in Florence that is as diverse as WinShape. We have probably 40% black, 40% white and 20% Hispanic in camp and I have a heart and passion to see the Heart of Christ pulled together and made into one. We’re trying to work through the oneness of the body.”