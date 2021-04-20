WinShape promotion night to be held at First Presbyterian Church in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Helping Florence Flourish invites the community to get a taste of the Summer of a Lifetime as WinShape Camps for Communities Road Crew will be in Florence from 5-7:30 p.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church.

“We are excited that WinShape Camps for Communities will be back in Florence this July. We hope to have 250 children participate this summer from all over the city,” Handley said.

Bring your children to the promotion night for a free cookout and games with WinShape’s Road Crew. Participate and receive a $25 registration discount. The camp is open to children who have completed 5K through eighth grade.

Helping Florence Flourish will bring back The Best Week Ever this July on the campus of First Presbyterian, and registration is open.

The ultimate day camp will be the week of July 26, combining fun, faith, and friendship into an action-packed week. Register today at https://camps.winshape.org/day-camps/1091.

First Presbyterian Church is located at 700 Park Avenue in Florence.