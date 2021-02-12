Winter storm could delay some COVID vaccine shipments

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Thursday reported that the federal government has made South Carolina and other southeastern states aware that severe weather may delay the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine shipments over the next few days.

Severe weather has the potential to impact the FedEx facility in Memphis and the UPS facility in Lousiville that are vaccine shipping hubs for several southeastern states.

The majority of hospitals and large vaccine providers in South Carolina receive their vaccine shipments directly from the federal government, and any shipping delays are beyond DHEC's control.

DHEC has been in contact with all providers who receive their vaccines directly from the federal government, and the agency will provide additional information as we receive it.

South Carolina will continue to receive its full weekly allotments of vaccine. However, some providers may need to reschedule some appointments due to possible federal shipping delays.