 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter storm could delay some COVID vaccine shipments
0 comments

Winter storm could delay some COVID vaccine shipments

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Thursday reported that the federal government has made South Carolina and other southeastern states aware that severe weather may delay the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine shipments over the next few days.

Severe weather has the potential to impact the FedEx facility in Memphis and the UPS facility in Lousiville that are vaccine shipping hubs for several southeastern states.

The majority of hospitals and large vaccine providers in South Carolina receive their vaccine shipments directly from the federal government, and any shipping delays are beyond DHEC's control.

DHEC has been in contact with all providers who receive their vaccines directly from the federal government, and the agency will provide additional information as we receive it.

South Carolina will continue to receive its full weekly allotments of vaccine. However, some providers may need to reschedule some appointments due to possible federal shipping delays.

DHEC continues to urge all providers to hold by-appointment-only vaccine clinics and not hold large-scale or walk-in clinics in order to appropriately manage their limited doses of vaccine supplies and to help limit the need for any appointments to be rescheduled. By-appointment-only clinics are the best way to ensure South Carolinians receive their shots as quickly and easily as possible.

For the latest vaccine information in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Feb. 12

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Bryan Braddock wins Florence City Council District 3 runoff
Local News

Bryan Braddock wins Florence City Council District 3 runoff

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tuesday night was busy for the Braddock family but ultimately successful. Bryan Braddock and his wife, Tracey, escorted their daughter, Haley, through the Florence Christian School senior night processional shortly after 7 p.m. While Braddock was escorting his daughter around the court, his campaign managers determined that he had won the District 3 runoff against Robby Hill. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert