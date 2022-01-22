Winter storm delivers snow to Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. — The weather system that was forecast to hit Florence with an ice storm instead left the area with a pleasant little snow that, by Saturday afternoon, was well on its way to being only a memory.

Florence-area roads by 9 a.m. were safely drivable by those accustomed to snow. By noon the roads were well on the way to being clear as the sun shone out after the storm clouds passed.

Timrod Park on Saturday morning was cross-crossed with tracks from people out to experience the rare event.

Krysten McInnis and daughter Claire took time to make a snowperson and just play around in the snow.

Father and grandfather Lance McInnis said the family was out at midnight to enjoy the snow.

"All the pickleball courts and tennis courts were snowed over and we drew things in the snow. She went down the slide; that was pretty fun," he said.

Snow people were scattered across Florence from parks to front yards as children and adults alike got out to enjoy the event.