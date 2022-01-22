Winter storm delivers snow to Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. — The weather system that was forecast to hit Florence with an ice storm instead left the area with a pleasant little snow that, by Saturday afternoon, was well on its way to being only a memory.
Florence-area roads by 9 a.m. were safely drivable by those accustomed to snow. By noon the roads were well on the way to being clear as the sun shone out after the storm clouds passed.
Timrod Park on Saturday morning was cross-crossed with tracks from people out to experience the rare event.
Krysten McInnis and daughter Claire took time to make a snowperson and just play around in the snow.
Father and grandfather Lance McInnis said the family was out at midnight to enjoy the snow.
"All the pickleball courts and tennis courts were snowed over and we drew things in the snow. She went down the slide; that was pretty fun," he said.
Snow people were scattered across Florence from parks to front yards as children and adults alike got out to enjoy the event.
At the Florence Center Farmers Market Maypop Farm, Ellerbe Vegetable Farm and Annarella's Bakery offered fresh fruits, vegetables, baked goods and hearty potato soup to shoppers who braved the cold to get what they wanted.
Darlington also got mostly snow from the storm. By 10 a.m. streets in Darlington were passable and photos from the morning showed bridges remained covered.
Utility crews staged at the Florence Center were out taking care of customers left in the dark by the storm system — about 10,000 of them in the coastal areas.
“Our crews are working hard to safely restore power to all customers today,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy Carolinas storm director. “We thank our customers for their patience. Safely restoring their electricity is our top priority.”
An advisory from the utility said that crews expected to have power restored to all customers by the end of Saturday.
Forecast cold temperatures overnight could refreeze what is left on the roads, though steady sun and wind worked to make sure not much was left.
"Very cold temperatures expected tonight with many areas dropping into the teens. After a warm-up into the 40s on Sunday the temperatures will drop to the lower/mid 20s Sunday night," according to a forecast from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.
The weather forecast for the week calls for daytime highs from the mid-40s to near 50, overnight lows near or below freezing and a chance of rain Tuesday and Tuesday night.