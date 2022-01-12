Wintry weather forecast for Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Sunday remains four forecast days away, but as things stand Wednesday morning it looks like the Pee Dee could get a blast of wintry mix and ice in the morning.

The Upstate and Western North Carolina will get the rest of it. The Pee Dee will get warming temperatures throughout the day.

"We're monitoring the potential for wintry weather Sunday morning across interior sections of the Carolinas," said meteorologist Timothy Armstrong with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C. "While the largest impacts appear to be focusing in on western North and South Carolina, there may be accumulating ice across portions of the Pee Dee region and interior southeastern North Carolina."

"Small accumulations of freezing rain are possible Sunday morning across the Northern Pee Dee and interior southeastern North Carolina. Travel could be impacted," according to a weather brief issued Wednesday morning by the National Weather Service on the storm system.

The buildup to Sunday will start Wednesday and Thursday as clouds move in and a low pressure system develops offshore.