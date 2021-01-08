Wintry weather? Probably not happening in the Pee Dee

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- There is a chance of wintry weather Friday evening into early Saturday morning but don't look for it to have any lasting impact, or really any impact at all.

"An area of low pressure will bring isolated showers (Friday). Rain showers could transition to a light wintry mix or a show shower tonight," according to a briefing issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., Friday. "Cooler and drier weather will build into the area for Saturday and Sunday."

That is for the bulk of the Pee Dee.

For Marlboro County south of the border and Robeson, Bladen and Pender counties north of the border there could be lasting impacts, though less than a 10% chance of less than an inch of accumulation, according to the bulletin.

And any accumulation would be limited to grassy areas and raised surfaces. Warm pavement and dry air should prevent black ice from forming, according to the bulletin.

The timing, if it happens, would be between 7 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday's Pee Dee weather calls for clear skies in high temperatures in the upper 40s with Sunday's forecast set for clear skies and highs in the low 50s.