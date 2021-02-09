With its first thrombectomy, MUSC Health Florence makes advanced stroke care a reality for Pee Dee residents

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is the absolute best treatment as long as the brain tissue is still salvageable," Nicholson said. "But if too much time has passed, re-opening the vessel can trigger a significant bleed. The ability to provide this service here is a game-changer for people in the Pee Dee who have these types of strokes.”

It took many months of training to develop this team of skilled health care providers who work in close coordination to assess and treat stroke patients while moving at top speed.

“By far, the biggest investment we made was in the people and training,” Holmstedt said. “They need to be really comfortable with what’s happening when they get these cases, and this one could not have gone more smoothly.”

Outreach and training also included first responders to ensure they were aware that advanced stroke treatment is now locally available.

“Everyone, starting with the EMTs, did a fantastic job,” Holmstedt said. “They identified her stroke symptoms quickly and took the patient to the right place. With a stroke, it really does matter where you get taken. There’s only one chance to get a stroke response right.”

Nicholson is optimistic about the patient’s recovery and outcomes for those who will follow.

“The patient is stable in the ICU, and we’re hopeful,” he said. “Being able to treat this type of stroke here gives these patients their best chance possible and vastly increases their odds of a good recovery.”