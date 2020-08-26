With precautions, beer fest set for Sept. 19 at Moore Farms Botanical Garden

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Moore Farms Botanical Garden has extra health and safety precautions in place for its seventh annual beer fest scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19.
This year’s MFBG Beer Fest will feature more than 20 breweries from the Southeast, and all proceeds will continue to benefit the Florence County Disabilities Foundation.
Tickets are on sale now, and attendance is limited to 350 people in accordance with S.C. Department and Commerce and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines.
In addition, all Moore Farms Botanical Garden staff, event volunteers and brewery representatives are required to wear face masks. Brewery representatives are also required to wear gloves to serve beer and cider tastings.
Guests are not required to wear masks, but masks will be available upon request.
“We have 65 beautiful acres you can spread out on and social distance, but we will have masks if you’d like one,” said Leigh Collins, the event coordinator at the garden.
Hand sanitizer will be available at every booth, and a disposable plastic cup will be provided to guests for each beer or cider sample. Guests will still receive a 2020 MFBG Beer Fest commemorative glass to keep as a souvenir, but it cannot be used for tastings.
Wet Nose Dogs will provide live music, and Green Frog Social House will have food available for purchase. Main Street Mercantile will operate a pop-up shop on the Main Lawn of the garden.
VIP hour is noon to 1 p.m., and general admission is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.
“I have been asked several times why we’re holding MFBG Beer Fest this year,” Collins said. “We are a strong partner with the Florence County Disabilities Foundation, and they look forward to our annual donation. I feel it’s important for us to do this event, as all of our ticket proceeds get donated to them, and we really want to be able to continue that tradition this year.”
Moore Farms Botanical Garden first partnered with the Florence County Disabilities Foundation in 2016. The foundation provides services and materials for people with disabilities, including medical supplies, job training and employment.
The cost of tickets is $40 for VIP (includes first taste, a tasting glass, souvenir pint glass, T-shirt and special gift from MFBG); $20 for early bird (rate ends on Sept. 6; includes a tasting glass); $25 at the gate; and $10 for a designated driver (no alcohol can be consumed with this ticket and you must still be 21 and up).
A sober ride service will be provided to and from downtown Lake City during the event. It will pick up and drop off at Inn at the Crossroads at 128 W. Main St.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 843-210-7592 or by visiting moorefarmsbg.org.
Moore Farms Botanical Garden is at 100 New Zion Road in Lake City.
