Witness tip led FBI to Little River man accused of crimes during Jan. 6 Capitol protest

FLORENCE, S.C. — A tip from a witness helped the Federal Bureau of Investigation identify a Little River man accused of committing crimes at the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6.

A complaint unsealed Thursday afternoon indicates that the FBI received a tip from a witness who knows Nicholas John Languerand, 26, of Little River, personally. According to a statement of facts attached by the special agent who filed the complaint, the witness reported that Languerand had posted a picture of himself at the Capitol on Jan. 6 on Instagram and that Languerand used the name “blessthisimmunity_17” on that site and Reddit.

An attached photo shows the man alleged to be Languerand with a trimmed beard, a red knit hat with black and white stripes on the top, a black Trump face mask on his neck, and a black shirt or hoodie with gold letters on it. Below the photo, the user posted “’Remember this day forever.’ I love you guys. Ask me about the .... [atom emoji].”

The agent asserts in the statement of facts that the lettering on the shirt or hoodie spells “Georgia,” that a plaid shirt can be seen underneath the shirt, and that the photo appears to be taken from the upper west terrace of the Capitol building.