Witness tip led FBI to Little River man accused of crimes during Jan. 6 Capitol protest

FLORENCE, S.C. — A tip from a witness helped the Federal Bureau of Investigation identify a Little River man accused of committing crimes at the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6.
A complaint unsealed Thursday afternoon indicates that the FBI received a tip from a witness who knows Nicholas John Languerand, 26, of Little River, personally. According to a statement of facts attached by the special agent who filed the complaint, the witness reported that Languerand had posted a picture of himself at the Capitol on Jan. 6 on Instagram and that Languerand used the name “blessthisimmunity_17” on that site and Reddit.
An attached photo shows the man alleged to be Languerand with a trimmed beard, a red knit hat with black and white stripes on the top, a black Trump face mask on his neck, and a black shirt or hoodie with gold letters on it. Below the photo, the user posted “’Remember this day forever.’ I love you guys. Ask me about the .... [atom emoji].”
The agent asserts in the statement of facts that the lettering on the shirt or hoodie spells “Georgia,” that a plaid shirt can be seen underneath the shirt, and that the photo appears to be taken from the upper west terrace of the Capitol building.
Apparently after receiving the complaint, the agent reviewed the Reddit posts of “blessthisimmunity_17” and found one with the same picture. The account with the same user name responded to another post by saying, “My name is Nicholas Languerand and I am a proud Patriot. Where We Go One, We Go All. Only true fascists censor and slander the opposition. You are doing precisely what SS soldiers and sympathizers would’ve done to jews in 1940’s Germany. God is watching.”
The agent then reports reviewing Languerand’s North Carolina driver’s license and determining that the person is the same person seen in the Instagram photo.
Publicly available videos show a man resembling the man from the Instagram photo throwing things at officers guarding the building.
Screenshots of videos attached to the statement show the man throwing four objects in the direction of officers.
Another photo shows the man hitting a police shield against the ground.
In the complaint, Landguerand has been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer using a dangerous weapon, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted area without permission using a dangerous weapon, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, aiding and abetting civil disorders and aiding and abetting theft of government property.
The agent did not connect the charges to specific actions taken by the man alleged to be Languerand in the statement of facts.
Languerand was arrested by FBI agents on Thursday and booked into the J. Rueben Long Detention Center at 7:59 a.m.
Languerand appeared virtually before Magistrate Thomas Rogers III Thursday afternoon in Florence.
Rogers made sure that Languerand’s attorney — he said he reviewed Languerand’s financial information and appointed the public defender’s office to represent him — had a copy of the charges made against him.
The prosecution asked for the allowed three days to determine the state’s position on bond. Rogers allowed the state to have the three days.
Kathy Elmore represented Languerand at the hearing. She asked for an additional day for the public defender’s office to review the information that the government will provide from its search.
Rogers set the hearing for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.