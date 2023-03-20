FLORENCE, S.C. -- A woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries Saturday after she was attacked by a dog.

The incident happened in the street in the 600 block of Brand Street, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Several neighbors were able to stare the dog away from the woman and trap it in a fenced in back yard until Florence Animal Control officers took it into custody.

The victim was transported to a Florence area hospital by medics with Florence County EMS.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the release.