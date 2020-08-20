 Skip to main content
Woman charged after Florence low-speed pursuit, crash
Woman charged after Florence low-speed pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. — A low-speed pursuit Wednesday through two police jurisdictions ended with a crash and arrest.

The incident started about 12:18 p.m. on Trottwood Drive when a person unknown to the residents walked into the home as a family member walked into the residence, according to the Florence Police Department.

Florence police said that Tonita Cain refused to leave the home when asked by the residents but did leave as police arrived.

Cain drove off in a Toyota Avalon, and Florence Police tried to stop her but she kept going. Florence County sheriff's deputies joined the pursuit as she left the city limits, according to the police. 

Cain was arrested following a crash.

She is charged by the city with house break-in, three counts of second-degree assault and battery and failure to stop for blue lights.

Lt. Robert Drulis said the county also charged her.

The Florence County Detention Center's Website was down so those charges couldn't be confirmed.

