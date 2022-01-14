Woman dies following Jan. 3 Effingham crash

EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- A woman and her unborn baby have died after a Jan. 3 car crash.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the woman as Shannon Stanley, 28, of Chester Virginia. She was pregnant and the child she carried died with her, according to the coroner.
The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Olanta Highway.
The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.