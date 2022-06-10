Woman dies in Florence crash

FLORENCE, S.C. — The passenger in a Florence crash Thursday following a Wednesday night crash.

Debra Ann Robinson, 57, of Florence, was a passenger in a car driven by a 15-year-old driver. That car overturned in a wreck at the intersection of Irby and Palmetto Streets in Florence, according to releases from the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner's office.

The 9:13 p.m. crash happened when the overturned vehicle, that was turning left onto South Irby Street, turned in front of an east-bound vehicle on Palmetto Street.

Robinson and a 13-year-old passenger had to be extricated from the crash by Florence firefighters.

Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said the 15-year-old driver of the overturned vehicle was cited with failure to yield right of way of approaching vehicles and no driver's license, first offense.

The crash remains under investigation, Brandt said.