Woman injured Monday Florence purse snatching
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a man involved in a Monday purse snatching.

Florence Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Second Loop Road about 2 p.m. and determined that the suspect approached the victim, took her purse and pushed her to the ground. The man drove from the scene in a light-color Chevrolet or GMC truck, according to a release from the agency.

The victim was treated for her injuries at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Jcantey@cityofflorence.com.

