Woman shot, killed Thursday afternoon in Darlington
Woman shot, killed Thursday afternoon in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for assistance in the investigation of a Thursday afternoon fatal shooting.

The incident happened on Oak Street when one person shot another at about 3:12 p.m., said Capt. Kim Nelson, Darlington Police Department.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee said Shanice Williams, 22, died after being shot as she was leaving work. Hardee said he has ruled the death a homicide.

If you have any information about the incident you are asked to contact Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026. The incident is still under investigation.

