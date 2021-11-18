Women in Philanthropy announce $47,000 in grants

FLORENCE, S.C. —Women in Philanthropy, a giving circle fund of Eastern Carolina Community Foundation that serves Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro, and Williamsburg counties, has announced its annual grants.
The grants were decided upon by a committee of about a dozen members that was led by Carrington Wingard as chairwoman.
This year the organization awarded a total of $47,000 to ten Pee Dee nonprofits.
This year's grant recipients:
- The CARE House of the Pee Dee, $2,500
- Caring Hearts of the Pee Dee, $3,300
- Drama Lady Theatre Group, $3,300
- Free Medical Clinic of Darlington, $7,000
- Foster Care Clothing Closet, $3,300
- Helping Florence Flourish, $3,300
- Mercy Medicine Free Clinic, $7,000
- Manna House, $7,000
- The Naomi Project, $7,000
- Trent Hill Center, $3,300
Women in Philanthropy's theory is that women informed about philanthropy and community needs can collectively make a difference in improving the quality of life and bring about change in the Pee Dee by combining financial and intellectual resources to award annual grants to local nonprofits.