Women in Philanthropy announce $47,000 in grants
Women in Philanthropy announce $47,000 in grants

Women in Philanthropy

Members of Women in Philanthropy and grant recipients pose Tuesday after the organization announced $47,000 in grants it had awarded.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. —Women in Philanthropy, a giving circle fund of Eastern Carolina Community Foundation that serves Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro, and Williamsburg counties, has announced its annual grants.

The grants were decided upon by a committee of about a dozen members that was led by Carrington Wingard as chairwoman.

This year the organization awarded a total of $47,000 to ten Pee Dee nonprofits.

This year's grant recipients: 

  • The CARE House of the Pee Dee, $2,500
  • Caring Hearts of the Pee Dee, $3,300
  • Drama Lady Theatre Group, $3,300
  • Free Medical Clinic of Darlington, $7,000
  • Foster Care Clothing Closet, $3,300
  • Helping Florence Flourish, $3,300
  • Mercy Medicine Free Clinic, $7,000
  • Manna House, $7,000
  • The Naomi Project, $7,000
  • Trent Hill Center, $3,300

Women in Philanthropy's theory is that women informed about philanthropy and community needs can collectively make a difference in improving the quality of life and bring about change in the Pee Dee by combining financial and intellectual resources to award annual grants to local nonprofits.

