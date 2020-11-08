Women In Philanthropy awards nearly $45,000 in grants in the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. – Women In Philanthropy, the Giving Circle Fund of Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, has announced its 2020 grant recipients. In addition to a $10,000 donation to the Pee Dee Disaster Relief Fund (also held at the Foundation) during the summer, Women in Philanthropy awarded $34,890 to Pee Dee nonprofit organizations last month:
The recent grantees:
- The CARE House of the Pee Dee – $4,690 for Parent Child Interaction Therapy training.
- Caring and Sharing – $6,000 for hunger relief services and support.
- Darlington County Council on Aging – $1,000 for Senior Meal Program.
- Felician Center – $1,000 for Williamsburg County Health and Safety support.
- Foster Care Clothing Closet – $7,000 for Caring for Children.
- Help4Kids Florence – $2,000 for food purchase support.
- Lighthouse Ministries – $6,800 for Working Mothers Education and Support Program.
- Mercy Medicine Free Clinic – $6,400 for medical equipment storage building.
“In a year of tremendous uncertainty and challenge for most nonprofit organizations, it’s a privilege to be able to support the good work of so many in our local communities,” said Elizabeth Kahn, president of Women In Philanthropy. “I am so pleased that we were able to give at the level we have for many years. Our membership of over 70 women really came together to make this happen. Our efforts have allowed several local organizations to benefit in a positive and meaningful way.”
Belle Zeigler, the executive director of the foundation, said, “The foundation is truly grateful to the WIP membership, grants committee and board for their generosity and continued commitment to supporting nonprofit work in our area of the state.”
Since its inception in 2009, the Women In Philanthropy Fund has contributed more than $500,000 to nonprofits in the communities that the foundation serves: Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg.
“We are so excited about being able to partner with WIP again this year to provide our Working Mothers Education and Support Program to families in Florence,” said Cecilia Meggs, executive director of Lighthouse Ministries.
Wayne Jackson with Mercy Medicine Free Clinic said, “This grant is such a blessing to us.”
In addition, Allie Walker, the vice president of Help4Kids Florence, wrote, “This grant will provide enough food to fill 858 bags. Currently we are providing a bag of food each week to 2,000 food insecure elementary children in Florence County.”
More information about Eastern Carolina Community Foundation and the Women In Philanthropy Fund can be found at easterncarolinacf.org or by calling 843-667-1131.
