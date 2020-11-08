Women In Philanthropy awards nearly $45,000 in grants in the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. – Women In Philanthropy, the Giving Circle Fund of Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, has announced its 2020 grant recipients. In addition to a $10,000 donation to the Pee Dee Disaster Relief Fund (also held at the Foundation) during the summer, Women in Philanthropy awarded $34,890 to Pee Dee nonprofit organizations last month:

“In a year of tremendous uncertainty and challenge for most nonprofit organizations, it’s a privilege to be able to support the good work of so many in our local communities,” said Elizabeth Kahn, president of Women In Philanthropy. “I am so pleased that we were able to give at the level we have for many years. Our membership of over 70 women really came together to make this happen. Our efforts have allowed several local organizations to benefit in a positive and meaningful way.”