Women in Philanthropy awards nonprofits over $60K

FLORENCE, S.C. — In honor of Giving Tuesday, Women in Philanthropy awarded fifteen nonprofit organizations over $60,000 Tuesday night at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement founded in 2012. Each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, people from more than 85 countries make charitable donations, volunteer at local nonprofits, or perform simple acts of kindness within their communities.

Women in Philanthropy, a group of women dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Pee Dee, combine their financial and intellectual resources to award annual grants to nonprofit organizations.

Nearly 50 people from various organizations gathered to celebrate the event. Women in Philanthropy President Jennifer Straus said in addition to presenting various organizations grants, the event celebrated the membership of Women in Philanthropy.

“Throughout the year our members pay their dues,” Straus said. “And all of the money from the dues goes into a fund for us to give out grants at the end of the year. This is an end-of-the year event that we wait for all year long.”

Straus said it is a blessing to be able to assist various nonprofit organizations in their efforts to give back to the community. According to Straus, this is the most money Women in Philanthropy has been able to give to nonprofit organizations.

“This is our record year,” Straus said. “It’s our record year for membership and our record year for the highest amount of money raised and the number of nonprofits awarded.”

Fifty applicants applied and only 15 organizations were accepted to be awarded a total of $62,435.00

“Each year we want to give more to close that gap and to give to a larger pool of applicants each year,” Straus said.