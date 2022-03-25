Women in Philanthropy hosts luncheon

FLORENCE, S.C. — Alllie Walker praised Women in Philanthropy as a vital partner in helping hungry children.

Walker, vice president of Help 4 Children Florence, spoke Wednesday at the annual membership luncheon of Women in Philanthropy. Walker is a member of the organization.

“Women in Philanthropy has been the starting point for so many nonprofit organizations," Walker said. "I just appreciate the opportunity to tell the public what we do and the impact that Women in Philanthropy has had on Help 4 Kids.”

Help 4 kids is a nonprofit organization that feeds elementary-age children in need in Florence County. Children who qualify for this program are at risk of having little to no food on the weekends. Help 4 kids seeks to combat weekend hunger by providing nutritional bagged lunches to children.

“One of the most touching stories I have is when a woman gave Help 4 Kids $20," Walker said.

"Her husband was out of work and she relied on the bagged lunches to provide for her family on the weekends. When she no longer needed the bagged lunches, she gave us $20 and she was so grateful to be able to give us something back. This is how we know our organization is making a difference and really helping people.”

Walker said it is the people of Florence who make the organization successful.

“To me, it is the significance of the people in Florence who support this organization that make this program what it is. We do not receive any federal or state funds," Walker said. "The only money that we receive and the volunteers we have comes from the Florence community. We are just a vehicle for the members of this community to help children in need. To me, that is the most significant thing about what we do.”

Carla Angus, creator of Dramatic Coffee Beans, presented a speech that involved the audience. It was a peek into the work she does at Dramatic Coffee Beans Inc.

Two of her students performed a skit in which a daughter told her mother she was pregnant. Angus paused the skit and asked the audience questions about how to handle the situation.

“I feel honored that Women in Philanthropy recognized the importance of supporting the youth," Angus said. "If we empower our youth, equip our youth, and educate our youth, we will have a better tomorrow.”

“My students mean the world to me." Angus said. "Although I teach them, they teach me. My students really help me in more ways than they could imagine. I hope that I help them in return by providing them with the resources I didn't have at their age. Lacking those resources impacted my self-esteem, my decision making, and I don't want that for them. I hope I can share things with them to help them get along quicker than I did."

Dramatic Coffee Beans Inc. is a youth organization designed to educate students on how to be successful when faced with adversity or difficult situations. Its mission is to provide students with the skills to make positive life choices.

Angus left the audience with a story.

"In life you are faced with trials and tribulations and you can respond to it as a carrot, an egg, or a coffee bean," Angus said. "When you pull out a carrot it is strong, but when boiling water is applied, it wilts. An egg is fragile and soft, but when it hits boiling water it becomes hardened. Then there is the coffee bean. When it hits the boiling water, it doesn't let the water impact it, it impacts the water."

This story inspired the name of the organization.

At the luncheon, Women in Philanthropy announced the awarding of $47,000 in grants to 10 area nonprofit organizations.

The grants went to CARE House of the Pee Dee, Caring Hearts of the Pee Dee, Drama Lady Theater Group, Free Medical Clinic of Darlington, Foster Care Closing Closet, Helping Florence Flourish, Mercy Medicine Free Clinic, Manna House, The Naomi Project, and Trent Hill Center.

