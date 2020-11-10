Woodbury sworn-in as first black mayor of Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. – City of Mullins held a swearing-in ceremony for the first black mayor outside in a public park Tuesday. Mayor Robert L. Woodbury took office and presided over his first official meeting at Smith Haven Park in front of a large crowd.

“The unity that we so desperately need,” Woodbury said. “To do that it is important that we all remember that I must represent the interest of us all. That we as council too must represent the interest of us all. We will be fair.”

Woodbury said the city has great people and potential.

“It’s the process that will allow us to realize the vision to build a stronger and better Mullins,” he said.

Woodbury called it a humbling experience and opportunity he doesn’t take lightly.

The married father with three daughters just finished his lone term as District 1 Mullins City Councilman. He serves as pastor of House of God Church near the city’s middle school and operates an afterschool program called the Mullins Community Dream Center, an afterschool. Now Woodbury takes on a new role.