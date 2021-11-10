 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Work left to do:' Florence County Probate Judge Jesse Cartrette Jr. to seek reelection
0 Comments

'Work left to do:' Florence County Probate Judge Jesse Cartrette Jr. to seek reelection

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jesse Cartrette Jr. will be seeking a second term as Florence County's probate judge. 

Cartrette announced at Tuesday's Florence County Republican Party meeting that he would be seeking a second four-year term. 

He told the Morning News Wednesday afternoon that he was not finished meeting his campaign promises yet. He said he still had work left to do and was young and able to do it. 

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve and we’ve accomplished a lot in this first term, but I still have things I want to do for the people of Florence County and hope they will see fit to give me another term to see the projects we’ve begun completed for them," Cartrette said. 

Cartrette was elected in 2018 over Democrat Rebecca Guess McGill in the general election and Emily Jordan in the 2018 Republican primary. He succeeded J. Mumford Scott. He was appointed on Dec. 31, 2013, to fill the unexpired term of Kenneth Eaton, who served as probate judge for 13 years. Scott ran unopposed in 2014. He received 99.32 percent of the votes cast in that election. Scott did not file for re-election in 2018.

Probate judges are tasked with the administration of trusts and estates, petitions for guardianships or conservatorships, gifts made under the Uniform Gift to Minors Act, marriage licenses, and involuntary commitments. Probate courts also mighjt be involved in wrongful death and survival actions as well as interpreting marital agreements, the determination of paternity and interpreting common-law marriages.

Probate judges are the only directly elected judges in the Palmetto State. They are elected every four years.

Jesse Cartrette Jr.

Florence County Probate Judge Jesse Cartrette Jr. will seek a second term.

 Contributed Photo
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply chain woes: Latest action from the Biden Administration

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Project Urban Square to move forward
Local News

Project Urban Square to move forward

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence is getting ready to move forward on Project Urban Square. On the agenda for the 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, meeting of the Florence Design Review Board are the requests for certificates of appropriateness to construct the apartment building and the parking deck parts of the project. 

+3
Van crashes into Florence accounting office
Local News

Van crashes into Florence accounting office

FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert