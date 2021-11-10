'Work left to do:' Florence County Probate Judge Jesse Cartrette Jr. to seek reelection

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jesse Cartrette Jr. will be seeking a second term as Florence County's probate judge.

Cartrette announced at Tuesday's Florence County Republican Party meeting that he would be seeking a second four-year term.

He told the Morning News Wednesday afternoon that he was not finished meeting his campaign promises yet. He said he still had work left to do and was young and able to do it.

"It has been a tremendous honor to serve and we’ve accomplished a lot in this first term, but I still have things I want to do for the people of Florence County and hope they will see fit to give me another term to see the projects we’ve begun completed for them," Cartrette said.

Cartrette was elected in 2018 over Democrat Rebecca Guess McGill in the general election and Emily Jordan in the 2018 Republican primary. He succeeded J. Mumford Scott. He was appointed on Dec. 31, 2013, to fill the unexpired term of Kenneth Eaton, who served as probate judge for 13 years. Scott ran unopposed in 2014. He received 99.32 percent of the votes cast in that election. Scott did not file for re-election in 2018.