FLORENCE, S.C. -- Work continues on the now fully accessible playground for the Miracle League of Florence County. The new set is going up at the Miracle League’s field at Greenwood Athletic Park where the league fundraising now to build a second field as it grows and adds teams. The field will feature the slide tower, a zip line ride and other play sets.

“You get up there, that slide’s no joke. It’s going to be fun,” said Michael Lowe of Play Outdoor whose crew Tuesday morning worked on the construction of the playground, built by Play Time out of Charlotte, N.C.

Once the play set is completed the playground will still need to have its surface installed and be landscaped, Lowe said.