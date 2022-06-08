 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Work starts to demolish East Palmetto Street motel

Motel Demolition

Asbestos abatement has started on the old motel on Florence’s East Palmetto Street that will be demolished to make room for the expansion of Levy Park.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. — Work has started on asbestos removal at the old Palmetto Inn on East Palmetto Street in Florence.

The acquisition and demolition of the blighted property was made possible through a partnership between the city of Florence, Florence County, McLeod Health and the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation.

The old motel has asbestos in it that must be removed before demolition can start.

The project is expected to be complete by the fall. The motel was one reason that when industrial development clients came to the county they were taken into Florence from the airport via S.C. 327 and Interstate 95 and not down U.S. 76, several people involved in Florence County economic development have said.

The city has worked to get rid of the vacant motel since at least 2014.

