Workforce event to be held at Williamsburg Tech

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Williamsburg Technical College is hosting “Be Pro Be Proud SC” on its campus Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The national event’s ultimate goal is to transform the future workforce by increasing the pool of qualified workers and re-instilling pride in the skilled trades, said Beverly B. Newell, public information office at Williamsburg Tech.

Williamsburg Tech will have the Be Pro Truck at the event. This truck is full of technology, manufacturing and industry advancements that consist of 120 feet of tech space. The truck will be set up in the campus rear parking lot.

Newell said to show your support by reserving your visit on Jan 13, 2 starting at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19 safety, people are asked to RSVP to the workforce development department at brownj@wiltech.edu or cumbiem@wiltech.edu as for further information.