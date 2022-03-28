World Food Programme director: 'Ukraine breadbasket of the world'

FLORENCE –Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme and former South Carolina Gov. David Beasley has recently returned to the United States from Ukraine.

Beasley was in Florence Monday speaking to the Florence Rotary Club at Victors.

Beasley said he was recently in Ukraine, Poland and Brussels, and after a few weeks in the United States, he will return to Ukraine where the World Food Programme is on the ground providing critical food assistance for people inside Ukraine and those who are fleeing with no place to go. He said they have been setting up places to provide food assistance to those inside Ukraine and those leaving the country.

He said millions of people, not just those in Ukraine, are marching to starvation -- people who don’t know where their next meal is coming from. He said that number has skyrocketed in recent years from manmade conflicts, climate conditions such as droughts, hurricanes, cyclones and other natural disasters.

With COVID-19, he said the perfect storm has been created with the cost of fuel, food and shipping going up. And now the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has added to the problem.

He said the situation in Ukraine could be critical in the coming months to the global food supply chain. Ukraine is a major producer of grain.

He said program was getting wheat from Ukraine to feed hungry people in other countries. A shortage of wheat could make the cost rise and impact the number of people they are able to feed.

Ukraine is the “breadbasket of the world,” not just for the people of Ukraine, Beasley said. He said 30 percent of the global supply of wheat comes from Ukraine and Russia. He said Egypt gets about 80 percent of its wheat from Ukraine.

Ukraine is going from the breadbasket of the world to a bread line, he said.

Beasley talked about the ways they have to get food to people in war zones, whether it is by air or on the ground.

“If people can’t get food it is amazing what they will do,” Beasley said.

Soon it will be time to plant corn in Ukraine, and the farmers are fighting instead of planting. He said this could add to the shortage of grain.

Beasley said China has been buying up all the grain it can.

How will all this impact the food supply in the remainder of 2022?

“The jury will be out for the next 90 days,” he said.

He said if the fighting doesn’t get resolved soon, 2023-24 could get very difficult.

One of the concerns of the organization, Beasley said is they are already having to cut food to hungry children to give to starving children.

Beasley was asked if he has seen anything like what is happening in Ukraine before. Beasley said his organization sees this type of situation all the time in places like Ethiopia, Yemen and Afghanistan, as bad if not worse. He said the difference is that the media is focusing its coverage on the European country of Ukraine.

Beasley told Rotarians they can help by praying, sending money and contacting their government officials to do more.

