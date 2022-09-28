World War II monument to be installed at Florence Veterans Park

FLORENCE, S.C. — The idea that Florence Veterans Park needed a World War II monument has been around for a while — 10-12 years — and will come to fruition Veterans Day when the monument will be unveiled.

“The concept for a WWII memorial started before I joined the company,” said Bran Oswalt, monument designer for Brown Monuments which is constructing the WWII monument.

“Over that time it’s gone through a number of variations and finally we hit upon a variation of the concept that was able to be made,” Oswalt said of the monument — his stone work in a supporting role around an Alex Palkovich statue. “It was a long time in the works but this project stemmed from a vision from Alex Palkovich that was derived from the original concept presented 10-12 years ago.”

“The WW II monument is long past due,” said Veterans Park Committee Chairman Barr Wingard. “It has a priority of the Veterans Park Committee since the park opened in 2008. Finally, because of generous support from the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation, we can finally make it happen.”

“It’s no small monument,” Oswalt said. In addition to the statue it will involve more than 40 pieces of stone.

“The concept is that a soldier is sitting amongst the debris of WWII in a European kind of setting after war has torn through this town, he’s sitting resting reflecting and writing a note back home,” Oswalt said..

“He came with the vision and tasked me to design and create this monument which is unlike anything I’ve been asked to do. It’s not often that we get asked to design a monument to look like a building and then destroy it,” Oswalt said. “I designed the building and figured out ways to break it apart. It may not be noticeable at first glance when people see the monument in person but the walls, where they’re broken, a lot of those pieces have fallen on the ground and if you were to pick those pieces up they’d fit back on the wall like a puzzle.”

“This park has some beautiful monuments, well received nationally and locally. This WWII monument it may be the show stopper. It may be the thing people gravitate toward because of how interesting the design is,” he said.

Because of the height of the monument and the park’s layout it will be visible to some degree from anywhere in the park, he said.

“This may have been one of the first monuments that was wanted, but it’s taken this long to make it and we have to make sure it’s exceptional in every way,” Oswalt said.

“Our park, dedicated on Nov, 11, 2008, contains five of their monuments/sculptures that have won six international awards as best or second best for the year they were unveiled. According to Trip Advisor, the Florence Veterans Park is No. 1 of things to do in Florence,” Wingard said.

“The WW II monument will be in prominent space on high ground in the vicinity of the relic from the USS Arizona, adding to our WW II area,” Wingard said.

In addition to the sculpture, the World War II tribute will include plaques/etched stones that recognize the role of Florence residents in the war, the German POW facility near Florence and the Army Air Corps Field that is now Florence Regional Airport.

The monument’s foundation was poured and textured earlier in September and the stone has been delivered and is ready to go.

Construction of the monument will soon start with an eye on everything being ready for Nov. 11.