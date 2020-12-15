 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wreaths placed in Florence Veterans Park
0 comments
top story

Wreaths placed in Florence Veterans Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two large Christmas wreaths were placed in the Florence Veterans Park on Woody Jones Boulevard on Tuesday in honor and memory of veterans across the nation.

One wreath was provided by the board of directors of Veterans Resource Center in Florence and placed at the site by C.B. Anderson, executive director of the Veterans Resource Center of Florence. The other wreath was provided by Florence Veterans Honor Guard and placed at the site by Charlie Caldwell.

Anderson said the board of directors of VRC normally purchases a wreath from “Wreaths Across America,” but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wreath was purchased locally this year from Forest Lake Greenhouses. He said they did a wonderful job providing a Christmas wreath.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It is a way of honoring our veteran,” Anderson said. “I can’t think of a better place to put them (wreaths).”

Anderson said the board wanted to do something that would honor those veterans who are still alive and those who have died. Anderson has been placing a wreath at Veterans Park for about five years; Caldwell joined him last year.

Anderson, an Army veteran of the Vietnam era, said it is a very informal ceremony. An email goes out from Barry Wingard Jr., the Florence Veterans Park chairman, and people show up to participate, he said.

Anderson founded the Veteran Resource Center in Florence approximately eight years ago. The Veterans Resource Center’s mission is to be a one-stop location and referral source of information for military veterans of the Pee Dee area of South Carolina.

The wreaths will be on display until the first of the year, Anderson said.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Florence City Council candidate charged with DUI
Local News

Florence City Council candidate charged with DUI

FLORENCE, S.C. — A candidate running for Florence City Council has been charged with driving under the influence. Robby Hill was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning according to records of the sheriff's office. He was released Thursday afternoon on a $2,000 surety bond. 

Daughter of Frederick Hopkins arrested
Local News

Daughter of Frederick Hopkins arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. — A third member of the Hopkins family is facing criminal charges. The Florence County Sheriff's Office announced Monday morning that Kellie Nicole Hopkins, 31, of Florence, was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault on a police officer, third degree assault and battery, and public disorderly conduct. 

State tops 3k COVID cases for second straight day
Local News

State tops 3k COVID cases for second straight day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced an additional 3,047 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 76 probable cases along with the confirmed deaths of a dozen residents from the virus.

+3
Florence County Bar presents Anderson award to Kevin Barth, Bill Hatfield
Local News

Florence County Bar presents Anderson award to Kevin Barth, Bill Hatfield

FLORENCE, S.C. — Kevin Barth and William "Bill" Hatfield are the 2020 recipients of the Judge Ralph King Anderson II Award from the Florence County Bar. Anderson, a retired court of appeals judge and former state legislator, presented the awards at the bar association's annual meeting at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center Thursday afternoon. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert