Wreaths placed in Florence Veterans Park

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two large Christmas wreaths were placed in the Florence Veterans Park on Woody Jones Boulevard on Tuesday in honor and memory of veterans across the nation.

One wreath was provided by the board of directors of Veterans Resource Center in Florence and placed at the site by C.B. Anderson, executive director of the Veterans Resource Center of Florence. The other wreath was provided by Florence Veterans Honor Guard and placed at the site by Charlie Caldwell.

Anderson said the board of directors of VRC normally purchases a wreath from “Wreaths Across America,” but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wreath was purchased locally this year from Forest Lake Greenhouses. He said they did a wonderful job providing a Christmas wreath.

“It is a way of honoring our veteran,” Anderson said. “I can’t think of a better place to put them (wreaths).”

Anderson said the board wanted to do something that would honor those veterans who are still alive and those who have died. Anderson has been placing a wreath at Veterans Park for about five years; Caldwell joined him last year.