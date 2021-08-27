 Skip to main content
Writers in the Round returns to Lake City in September
Writers in the Round returns to Lake City in September

Frank Rogers (from left), Justin Adams, Derek George and Monte Criswell take the stage in 2019 at the annual Writers In The Round event at the Bean Market  in Lake City.

 DAVID L. YEAZELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

LAKE CITY - Writers in the Round will return to Lake City in September. Four of Music City’s shining stars are coming to Lake City on Sept. 23 to share their singing and songwriting talents. The event will take place from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at The Bean Market, 111 Henry St. in Lake City

Writers in the Round, presented by the Lake City Creative Alliance, shines the spotlight on Pee Dee native Frank Rogers and his fellow Nashville, Tennessee, songwriters Derek George, Jeremy Bussey and Monty Criswell.

Rogers is an American multi-platinum record producer, songwriter, musician, music publisher, and label executive. Rogers is CEO of Spirit Music Nashville and president of Fluid Music Revolution. His work has resulted in 42 No. 1 singles, more than 80 Top Twenty singles, with 40 singles and 20 albums being certified by the RIAA as multi-platinum, platinum and gold.

Rogers’ songwriting credits include seven Billboard No. 1 songs: "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)" by Brad Paisley; "Alright" and "This" by Darius Rucker; “Backroad Song” by Granger Smith; and “Five More Minutes,” “This Is It” and “In Between” by Scotty McCreery. 

The four have written numerous chart-topping hits recorded and performed by Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Rascal Flatts and George Strait, just to name a few.

 “Originating through an effort to showcase the achievements and connections of Florence native Frank Rogers, Writers in the Round allows guests to experience a truly unique, live interaction with some of the top songwriters in the business,” said Shady Rodgers, special events director of Lake City Creative Alliance. “In the style of Nashville’s own Bluebird Café, we transform Lake City’s Bean Market venue into a listening room to give guests insight into the origins of their favorite chart-topping hits.”

As in previous years, proceeds from Writers in the Round will benefit the Lake City Boys and Girls Club.

“Highlighting Rogers’ success in Nashville allows us to show Lake City’s next generation the power of art,” Rodgers said. “We are proud to donate proceeds from this event to further emphasize the importance of following your dreams.”

The Writers in the Round event usually sells out quickly. Rodgers encourages people to purchase tickets early.

“The Writers in The Round event is always a fun event for the songwriters and the audience,” she said. “It is a peek behind the curtain of country music and the songs you hear on the radio. You get to hear the stories behind and performances of hit songs straight from the people who created them.”

General admission is $95. VIP admission is $160 and includes preferred seating, three complimentary drinks and table-side bar service. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.visitlakecitysc.com.

