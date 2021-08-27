Writers in the Round returns to Lake City in September

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Originating through an effort to showcase the achievements and connections of Florence native Frank Rogers, Writers in the Round allows guests to experience a truly unique, live interaction with some of the top songwriters in the business,” said Shady Rodgers, special events director of Lake City Creative Alliance. “In the style of Nashville’s own Bluebird Café, we transform Lake City’s Bean Market venue into a listening room to give guests insight into the origins of their favorite chart-topping hits.”

As in previous years, proceeds from Writers in the Round will benefit the Lake City Boys and Girls Club.

“Highlighting Rogers’ success in Nashville allows us to show Lake City’s next generation the power of art,” Rodgers said. “We are proud to donate proceeds from this event to further emphasize the importance of following your dreams.”

The Writers in the Round event usually sells out quickly. Rodgers encourages people to purchase tickets early.

“The Writers in The Round event is always a fun event for the songwriters and the audience,” she said. “It is a peek behind the curtain of country music and the songs you hear on the radio. You get to hear the stories behind and performances of hit songs straight from the people who created them.”

General admission is $95. VIP admission is $160 and includes preferred seating, three complimentary drinks and table-side bar service. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.visitlakecitysc.com.