WWII veterans get to fly in an open cockpit trainer out of Darlington County airport

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A group of WWII veterans received the chance of a lifetime Friday when they climbed into the cockpit of a Boeing Stearman trainer and were flown around rural Darlington County — out to the track and around the neighborhood around Branhams Airport where Dream Flights operated.

“The goal here is to honor WWII veterans with a free dream flight in a WWII biplane,” said Darryl Fisher, the ground crew for Friday’s series of flights. “This plane was designed to train pilots in WWII.”

“It was a terrific flight. To look down you really get a sense of just a visual eye. Now I can see why during WWII our bombers had a view of what they were going into,” said veteran Gerald White. He fought with Patton in the Battle of the Bulge and spent years after serving with the government career program.

Florence WWII veteran Rocky Gannon, a pilot himself, could only grin and flash a thumbs up after he climbed into the cockpit and taxied out for his flight with pilot Marcus Smith in the back seat.

“You think about getting a 94-, 95- or 96-year-old into an airplane and it’s not as difficult as you think. If you follow certain techniques,” Fisher said.