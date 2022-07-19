Xometry donates $420K to Florence-Darlington Tech student scholarships

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence-Darlington Technical College Educational Foundation Tuesday announced one of the largest donations in the college’s history from global technology company Xometry, Inc. to help fund tuition for 28 machine tool technology students and five mechanical engineering students for the fall 2022 semester.

The donation was announced Tuesday afternoon at a press conference attended by college leadership, state technical college leadership, members of the General Assembly and Xometry leadership.

Additionally, the chosen students will qualify for funds to support the purchase of tools. Both programs at the college boast high job placement rates. Machine tool technology has a rate of 98%, and mechanical engineering technology has a rate of 95%.

“Florence-Darlington Technical College can’t thank Xometry enough for this generous donation,” President Jermaine Ford said. “It’s so wonderful to have partners like Xometry, which is committed to developing the next generation of skilled labor. Our machine tool technology and mechanical engineering technology programs produce incredibly talented graduates who are eager to enter the workforce.”

Xometry is dedicated to being a good steward of its business and the broader communities it serves. Through Xometry’s Donor Advised Fund, Xometry commits capital to educational and charitable institutions focused on training new generations of mechanical engineers, machinists and technicians.

“Xometry believes manufacturing is the bedrock of a strong American economy, and it will continue to be the foundation of production for generations to come,” said Laurence Zuriff, co-Founder of Xometry and managing director of Xometry’s Donor Advised Fund. “Manufacturing requires an increasingly skilled workforce and, through our Donor Advised Fund, we’re committed to investing in talent that will support manufacturing growth in the United States.”

“The training there is more needed and the best way to get it done was to provide these types of scholarship.” Zuriff said. “We think it’s better to do it that way than simply giving debt to do the same things.”

Debt, Zuriff said, causes more problems than it solves.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for these very bright youngsters to get an education that they could live with for the rest of their lives,” he said.

The skills learned will be portable and in demand.

“We have 4,000 plus (machine shops) in our network alone. There should be opportunities. Depends on what the student wants to do,” he said. “In this facility (The SiMT) alone they have six different types of technology that have individual skill sets.”

Tech was not the only beneficiary of such a donation, Zuriff said several technical colleges in the East, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest also received such a donation.

“The SiMT (Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology) at FDTC works with Xometry on numerous 3D printing projects, while touting a 96% on-time delivery of finished products. In fact, the SiMT has been recognized as a recipient of Xometry’s Excellence in Manufacturing Award for four consecutive years, and is also recognized as a Premium Manufacturing Partner. We are thrilled that Xometry has recognized our Additive team’s hard work by providing tuition assistance to our students, in support of the SiMT’s mission.” Tressa Gardner, Associate Vice President, SiMT.