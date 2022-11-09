Yamekia Robinson to be the next mayor of Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Yamekia Robinson will be the next mayor of Lake City.

Robinson received 1,041 votes, or 67.42%, and her opponent, Michael Nero, received 478 votes, or 30.96%, in unofficial returns in Tuesday's election. Robinson will succeed Lovith Anderson Jr., who has been mayor of Lake City for 16 years.

Robinson, 43, a Lake City native, is an office manager at BioSpine Health and Wellness in Lake City. She served as a certified pharmacy technician for 20 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of South Carolina. She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in legal studies online at Post University. She is the founder/president of Women of Wisdom and is involved in several community groups. Robinson is the mother of five and has two grandchildren. She also served on the Lake City City Council.

Nero, 34, a Lake City native, said he is passionate about Lake City and wants to make Lake City the best it can be. Nero is chief operating officer at Nero & Nero Transport. He wants to follow in his family's footsteps. Two great-uncles – Lovith Anderson Sr. and Lane Anderson – were entrepreneurs in the political and social arena in Lake City.