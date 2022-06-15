Yannello buzzes about need for bees

FLORENCE,S.C.— Master Beekeeper David Yannello instructed about 20 people Tuesday about the need for bees and steps to be a successful beekeeper at Dr. Bruce and Lee Foundation Library in Florence.

Yannello is president of the Pee Dee Beekeepers Association. Beekeeping is crucial to the Florence community because Florence is a “Bee City.”

There was an observation hive, taste testing of honey, and beekeeping 101 for those interested in pursuing the art of beekeeping at the event. A question and answer session wrapped up the session.

In his speech, Yannello broke down how beekeepers raise queens and other bees to sell to farmers for pollination. He informed the audience on the different classifications of beekeepers and the commodities that bees provide, such as: honey, beeswax, pollen, propolis and royal jelly.

“We have an observation hive at Briggs Elementary school which the students have access to and the second observation hive is at the All Saints’ Episcopal Day School,” Yannello said. “This is just a way to encourage people to think about bees and beekeeping. The more beehives we have in this area, the better off our community will be.”

Yannello said he got into beekeeping when he was invited to a local church and was asked to watch a man extract honey from a beehive. He said he was interested ever since.

He said he started off with two hives and now has 30. Beekeeping is a stress reliever because it quiets the mind.

“I hope that people gained an interest in bees and beekeeping today,” Yannello said. “Even if they don’t want to keep bees, I hope they have learned ways to keep the bees going in this area.”

Andy Thompson and his wife Mya Thompson attended the event. Their son bought them a beehive and they wanted to learn how to properly care for the hive.

“Our son brought us a hive and we wanted to learn more about it,” Andy Thompson said. “It is a small hive and we are trying to attract bees naturally. We don’t have the queen and the bees yet.”

“Hopefully this spring we will have bees, but if not we will order them later in the fall for next year.” He said he hoped to get honey to give to family and friends.

Kelley Lee of Florence said the event was a great resource for those interested in beekeeping. Lee was interested in bees because they provide natural honey and it is always good to get food naturally.

Debbie Quesada, the adult program coordinator, said the event was put together by the library to educate the public. She said the bee event is always popular and is important to Florence because of the area being known as a bee area.

