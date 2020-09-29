 Skip to main content
Yarborough, T.J. Joye's campaign manager participate in forum
FLORENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S ELECTION

Yarborough, T.J. Joye's campaign manager participate in forum

FLORENCE, S.C. — Democratic Florence County Sheriff candidate Darrin Yarborough and Republican candidate T.J. Joye's campaign manager, Will Tarte, participated in a candidate forum Monday evening hosted by the League of Women Voters Florence chapter and the Florence County Republican Party. 

The next forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday. It will feature candidates running to become mayor of Florence. Those candidates are Republican Bryan Braddock and Democrat Teresa Myers Ervin. 

The forums will be live streamed on the League of Women Voters' Facebook page and the Mt. Zion Productions Facebook Page.

The Republican Party plans to video the event and post video to its Facebook page the day after the forum.

The elections are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3. 

