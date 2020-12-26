YEAR IN REVIEW: Coronavirus scars lives, businesses in the Pee Dee

First in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. — The first Pee Dee victims of the global COVID-19 pandemic were the supplies of hand sanitizer and toilet paper and, though it may sound cliched to say it, things went down hill from there.
In early March, Pee Dee health care centers began to prepare for the inevitable occurrence of COVID-19 − the novel coronavirus − in the Pee Dee, and residents prepared by laying in supplies of anything and everything they expected to need to survive a plague.
And what was necessary for survival today probably was going to be different from what was necessary for survival tomorrow, and that was the same quandary medical professionals faced as they prepared.
“It’s rapidly evolving, every day,” said Brian Hanna, M.D., medical director for the clinic. “Even today (Wednesday, March 4) they changed the criteria for identifying patients who are PUI — patients under investigation — patients whom you would want to consider testing. If you were going by what they had last night, you’re old now.
“Our task force is meeting weekly and communicating daily through text messaging, email, responding to any updates we see.”
By March 12 Darlington Raceway's Speed and Feed had fallen victim to the virus, as had field trips in Florence One Schools.
Pee Dee students, including college students, left for spring break amid the spread of the virus and never returned to school as teachers and school systems scrambled to create online schools where none had previously existed.
While online school wasn't perfect by any measure, teachers, administrators, students and parents managed to make it work — the first of many Herculean accomplishments that happened out of necessity.
On March 19, Florence County declared a state of emergency and Florence Little Theatre suspended operations the next day.
Businesses curtailed hours, or just closed, while restaurants that hadn't previously done much in the way of takeout suddenly had takeout business. Cities made parking adjustments to support restaurants, turning street-side parking into loading zones for restaurant takeout.
On March 20 Florence County recorded its first COVID-19 death. That coincided with Florence and Darlington counties reporting the first confirmed cases of the virus in residents.
Pee Dee churches scrambled to find ways to safely conduct services, and many congregations had crash courses in Zoom and Facebook as many churches headed online.
Other churches went the drive-in way, armed with an FM transmitter and a stage for the minister. Congregants drove into the parking lot and participated from their cars.
Some plants closed down temporarily while other businesses kept going but closed their buildings to the public.
Public bodies quickly took their meetings online in an effort to keep elected officials and the people they serve safe from the virus. Many governmental operations that had been public became appointment only as officials worked to limit the number of people in public buildings.
While teachers held "we miss you" parades for their students, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an order to close all nonessential businesses to curtail the spread of the virus.
To keep children occupied, neighbors organized "bear hunts" where kids could get out and find bears scattered about.
Florence's two farmers markets stepped up with plenty of room for shoppers to spread out, sunlight to sanitize and breeze-fueled ventilation for safety. From local meat, fruit and vegetables to homemade cloth masks the markets had much to offer.
By mid-April residents had started to strike back against the virus as medical centers used an age-old treatment that involved plasma taken from people who had recovered from the virus and using it to bolster the defenses of those who were still sick.
At about the same time the state announced that in-person learning was over for the school year, NASCAR and Darlington Raceway announced that they would try to return to racing in mid-May — with a list of restrictions aimed at keeping teams safe from the virus.
During April two Florence County food plants, McCall Farms and Ruiz Foods, delivered the goods for Harvest Hope Food Bank to help feed Pee Dee residents in need.
Pee Dee residents acting as shopping angels hit the stores for residents who were at greatest risk from the virus while grocery stores worked to get their own shopping services up and running to where residents need only click from home and drive to the parking lot to pick up their completed orders.
As graduation season rolled around, schools adapted and graduations were done in small individual ceremonies at some schools and large drive-in graduations at others.
The Governor's School for Science and Mathematics in Hartsville used Darlington Raceway for a big drive-in graduation ceremony where the "stage" rolled from student to student and all got to take a victory lap on the Track Too Tough to Tame at the end.
In mid-May Darlington Raceway played host to the first race to run after the spread of the virus. With a very limited number of non-race-team members admitted at the track the working press vastly outnumbered race fans who had gathered outside the track.
Darlington Raceway would end up running several races, with many fewer restrictions, at the track as NASCAR worked out how to race safely in the time of COVID.
NASCAR wasn't the only organization that was "figuring it out."
South Carolina managed a primary and general election in the midst of the pandemic and several communities added runoff votes to that accomplishment.
As the pandemic continued, so did everyday life. Milestones were celebrated, business opened and closed as residents learned how to make life work with masks on and six feet distanced from the next person.
By the fall in-person classes resumed for students, though that wasn't without problems as Florence School District 3 went back to virtual classes just ahead of the Thanksgiving break.
Students returned to colleges and universities.
At FMU a usually crowded and chaotic move-in day was revamped to include more than one day and to schedule students' arrival to spread everybody out in time and space.
Florence One Schools announced a complete shutdown of all activities over the Christmas break — a time usually filled with sports tournaments.
Nine months into the plague and rapidly approaching 2021, frontline medical workers in the Pee Dee are now receiving vaccinations against the virus as part of a rollout designed to get about one-third of residents vaccinated by the end of March.
The vaccine is to be rolled out in stages with those most at risk scheduled to get their vaccinations first and others to be vaccinated later in the program.