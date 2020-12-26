YEAR IN REVIEW: Coronavirus scars lives, businesses in the Pee Dee

Some plants closed down temporarily while other businesses kept going but closed their buildings to the public.

Public bodies quickly took their meetings online in an effort to keep elected officials and the people they serve safe from the virus. Many governmental operations that had been public became appointment only as officials worked to limit the number of people in public buildings.

While teachers held "we miss you" parades for their students, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an order to close all nonessential businesses to curtail the spread of the virus.

To keep children occupied, neighbors organized "bear hunts" where kids could get out and find bears scattered about.

Florence's two farmers markets stepped up with plenty of room for shoppers to spread out, sunlight to sanitize and breeze-fueled ventilation for safety. From local meat, fruit and vegetables to homemade cloth masks the markets had much to offer.

By mid-April residents had started to strike back against the virus as medical centers used an age-old treatment that involved plasma taken from people who had recovered from the virus and using it to bolster the defenses of those who were still sick.