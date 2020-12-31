 Skip to main content
YEAR IN REVIEW: COVID-19 shutdown of sports world is top story of 2020
YEAR IN REVIEW: COVID-19 shutdown of sports world is top story of 2020

Sixth in a series

FLORENCE, S.C. — It was March 11 when the NBA shut down its season following a positive COVID-19 test by Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

That was the first domino to fall in the sports realm, and the question that lingered in the air was how long would it be before events at the state and local levels began to follow?

For the Pee Dee and Florence area, it was the very next day as not only did the Florence-Darlington Technical College baseball and softball teams suspend their seasons, but the South Carolina Independent School Association halted play as well.

Things started to snowball from there as Francis Marion and Coker universities saw their seasons end the following day. On March 15, Gov. Henry McMaster declared that all schools would be shut down until at least April 1 — thus ending all South Carolina High School League athletic activities in the process.

High school coaches held out hope that some type of season could be salvaged, but the restart date turned out to be a continually moving target.

McMaster’s March 25 announcement that schools would be closed until the end of April was viewed as writing on the wall that the season was likely in serious jeopardy.

“Honestly, as far as spring sports go, it’s not a good sign,” South Florence baseball coach Kenny Gray said last spring following the announcement. “… Everything changes day to day and week to week. You really don’t know what’s going to happen in the next few weeks. We can hold out hope that they’ll be able to salvage something out of the season, but honestly, if we don’t go back to school until May, it’s going to be very difficult to try to squeeze anything in as far as spring sports are concerned.”

It was not to be. On April 22, all schools were closed through the end of the spring semester — proving to be the final straw for high school sports.

"I'm just very disappointed. I don't know what else to say," Hartsville baseball coach Tony Gainey said last spring. His 5-0 team was one win away from giving him career victory No. 300.

"I understand, though. But I'm still just very disappointed. I've got six seniors that are done with wearing a Red Fox uniform, and it meant so much to those guys being a part of a team and part of the program. I don't get to honor them. I've got to find another way to do that. I've got some ideas since they didn't get a senior night — that night for them and their families to be honored, and that bothers me. The players and the coaching staff had been working so hard, all the way back to September. The season doesn't just start in January, February and March. It starts about when school starts. People don't realize the commitment coaches and players put into this. It's not just a spring sport, it's a year-round thing.”

Disappointment eventually turned to anxiousness as sports leagues across the nation wondered if or when things would begin again.

The answer came the last week of April, as NASCAR announced it would be the first major sport to return to action — at Darlington Raceway (UFC and Professional Bull Riders had already started back).

"It's an honor for Darlington Raceway to resume the 2020 NASCAR season in just a few short weeks with three races in four days," Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said at the time. "Darlington is one of the most iconic and historic tracks in the sport and will be a tremendous backdrop when NASCAR returns to racing. We certainly appreciate the support from our state's leadership in working with NASCAR to allow us to host these events."

The “Track Too Tough to Tame” hosted a trio of races between May 17 and May 21 (two Cup, one Xfinity), albeit with no fans. Still, it was step back to normalcy.

Things took another step on May 30 when McMaster said youth and adult sports leagues could start practice. That opened the door for the South Carolina American Summer League, which stepped in to fill the void after the American Legion baseball season was canceled.

After much delay, Derick Urquhart and his Post 1 squad took the field in late June for the first time and wound up completing the season on schedule.

“It’s almost a sigh of relief,” Florence starter and Darlington High standout Anthony Hopkins said of getting back on the field. “We really didn’t even get half a season in school this year, so it’ll be exciting to get back out there. ... They turned a horrible situation into something that’s probably going to end up being great in the end. We kind of started the summer off with nothing and now we’ve got a lot.”

Around that same time, high school teams were finally able to begin summer workouts in preparation for what they hoped would be a fall sports season.

That came to pass with a slightly revamped schedule, enhanced safety measures and protocols and a return of at least some spectators. SCISA began play in football on Aug. 28 and the SCHSL followed about a month later on the last Friday in September.

With the 2A state football championship wrapping up on Dec. 18 and the state cheer finals completed the next day, all of the fall sports were able to finish their seasons following a summer when it seemed like even a partial season might be out of the question.

 

Top 2020 local sports stories

1. COVID-19 shuts down sports world: The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the Pee Dee and the rest of the sports world beginning in March. Things began to return in May when Darlington Raceway hosted three NASCAR events and in late June when the S.C. American Summer League began play, opening the door for high school sports to get back on track in the fall.

2. Darlington Raceway has eventful year with more to come in 2021: It was already set to be a banner year for Darlington Raceway, as the Southern 500 was set to kick off the NASCAR playoffs for the first time. Because of the season being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Lady in Black wound up being at the forefront of the sports world when NASCAR returned to action on May 17 with two Cup Series races at Darlington. Kevin Harvick won The Real Heroes 400 on May 17 and Denny Hamlin followed three days later with a victory in the Toyota 500. On Sept. 6, NASCAR was back for its third installment as Harvick won the Cook Out Southern 500. The track also hosted Xfinity Series races on May 21 and Sept. 5, and for the first time in nearly a decade, the truck series returned to Darlington with an event on Sept. 6. There was more good news following the season when it was announced that the “Track Too Tough to Tame” will have two Cup Series races in 2021, including the Southern 500 as well as two Xfinity Series races and a truck series race. The traditional “Throwback Weekend” will also be moving to the May race for the upcoming season.

3. Construction begins for F1S on-campus stadiums: South Florence, West Florence and Wilson each hosted their first on-campus football games in 2019 and hoped to have new stadiums ready by the 2020 season. The COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into those plans, however, and Memorial Stadium hosted one final season of Florence football. Still, construction began on all three stadiums, and both South Florence and Wilson completed building new weight rooms as well. Former NFL star Lawrence Timmons donated $500,000 toward the construction of the new field for his alma mater at Wilson, which recently saw the turf put in. South Florence was on a similar pace with turf and new lights going up near the start of December. All three stadiums were made possible through a lease-purchase agreement of $11 million leased during the course of 10 years. The money for the stadiums will be taken from the money the school district borrows against 8% of the value of taxable property.

4. Jackie Hayes calls it a career at Dillon: After 29 seasons on the sideline, Dillon football coach Jackie Hayes stepped down on Dec. 14 from the program he helped turn into a powerhouse. Hayes was the quarterback for the Wildcats in high school and also was an assistant before taking over the top coaching job. His program achieved a level of success few coaches in the state could match as the Wildcats won seven state championships during his tenure and made the state finals 14 times, including eight straight from 2012 to 2019 and 11 times out of 12 seasons. Dillon also won 21 region titles, and his teams never missed the playoffs, winning 10 games or more in 26 of his 29 seasons. Hayes also has been the coach of the Shrine Bowl and the North-South game while serving as an SCHSL Executive Committee member and in the state legislature.

5. T.J. Joye has memorable final year at The Carolina Academy: It was a roller coaster of emotions for T.J. Joye in 2020, as not only did he have to deal with running a football team in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic but also a political campaign for Florence County sheriff. He ended up having strong runs in both arenas, as he was not only elected in November, but the Bobcats made it to the SCISA 2A state championship game a few weeks later. They lost to Hilton Head Christian Academy 42-14, but it was a memorable finish to a long career for Joye, who had been on the sideline in Lake City since 1996. He stepped down to focus on his job as sheriff but leads an undeniable legacy at TCA after now coaching the Bobcats to five state championship game appearances. He squad also captured the region title for the final time this past season and finished the year 8-2. It was a resilient finish after Carolina Academy had to cancel its opening game because of a COVID-19 false positive test.

Worth mentioning: The Florence RedWolves had an eventful year that began with the team shutting down for the 2020 season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, it was announced that the RedWolves would be moving out of Francis Marion University’s Sparrow Stadium in 2022 and into the city of Florence’s new $15 million  sports complex adjacent to the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center. Team owner Kevin Barth also announced a new partnership with SRO Partners — led by Steve DeLay and Brandon Raphael — and finally the team hired Jake Schuster as its new coach. … Longtime Florence Speedway owner Charlie Powell, who was at the track since 1995, died at the beginning of August. His death came not long after he relinquished ownership to former Myrtle Beach Speedway general manager Steve Zacharias in July. Powell was the 1996 Promotor of the Year. … Former Lake City High School standout Randall State guided the Marion Swamp Foxes to the 2A state championship football game in his second season with the program. Marion lost to Abbeville 37-6, but it was the first title game appearance for the program since 1987. … Former South Carolina standout and Florence Athletic Hall of Fame member Carlos Powell took over the coaching reins at his alma mater, Wilson High School. The former All-SEC pick and NIT Tournament MVP picked up his first career coaching victory on Dec. 11 against C.E. Murray. … Former tennis pro Ronald Avan “Ron” James was honored by the Florence Tennis Community by having the most prominent court at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center named after him. James died in February 2019.

