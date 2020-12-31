YEAR IN REVIEW: COVID-19 shutdown of sports world is top story of 2020

“Honestly, as far as spring sports go, it’s not a good sign,” South Florence baseball coach Kenny Gray said last spring following the announcement. “… Everything changes day to day and week to week. You really don’t know what’s going to happen in the next few weeks. We can hold out hope that they’ll be able to salvage something out of the season, but honestly, if we don’t go back to school until May, it’s going to be very difficult to try to squeeze anything in as far as spring sports are concerned.”

It was not to be. On April 22, all schools were closed through the end of the spring semester — proving to be the final straw for high school sports.

"I'm just very disappointed. I don't know what else to say," Hartsville baseball coach Tony Gainey said last spring. His 5-0 team was one win away from giving him career victory No. 300.

