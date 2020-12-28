Year in Review: Future uncertain for Timmonsville school district

As the district was taken over by the state, the state department and Spearman will ultimately make the decision on what happens with the district.

These meetings inspired the town's residents to work to stop the consolidation, which would include the closure of Timmonsville High School.

Spearman met with concerned citizens in a tele-town hall (COVID-19) on Oct. 1 to discuss the reasons for the potential consolidation.

Those reasons were mostly economic. In short, with very little industry available, there's no money to fund the district and no children to attend the schools. This creates a funding situation in which the state must subsidize the district to keep it going.

And Spearman said at the meeting that the subsidy is about to run out.

She also implied at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon that the district's current state might not be the best for the few children still growing up in the town.

Still, the town's residents are concerned about the future of the town's identity if the high school closes. Students might get bussed to Wilson High School rather than nearby West Florence if the district were to be consolidated.