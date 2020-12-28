 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Year in Review: Future uncertain for Timmonsville school district
0 comments
featured

Year in Review: Future uncertain for Timmonsville school district

{{featured_button_text}}
Timmonsville schools

The future of Florence School District Four's schools in Timmonsville is uncertain. There was talk this year about consolidating the district with the Florence One Schools district, but a decision has not been made.

 FILE PHOTO, DAVID L. YEAZELL, SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

Fourth in a series

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — In the western Florence County community of Timmonsville that already is challenged, the town's residents are waiting to learn what's going to happen with their school district. 

A person driving through the town on S.C. 403 can pretty easily see the signs of struggle. 

The roads are in horrible shape. The main routes are covered with large potholes. Side roads are in even worse shape than the main arteries through the town. 

Vacant houses and businesses are numerous. The only new buildings to speak of are a community center and a library branch built by Florence County. 

The town's fire department has closed. The water system was taken over by Florence several years ago.

And the school district serving the town and surround areas, Florence Four, was taken over by the South Carolina Department of Education in 2018. 

Now the South Carolina Department of Education is asking if the school district should consolidate with the Florence One Schools district. It might be a foregone conclusion.

The potential consolidation is one of the top education stories in 2020. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman held a meeting in September with Florence Four staff and a tele-town hall with more than 750 parents to discuss the possibility of consolidating the district with Florence One Schools. 

As the district was taken over by the state, the state department and Spearman will ultimately make the decision on what happens with the district. 

These meetings inspired the town's residents to work to stop the consolidation, which would include the closure of Timmonsville High School. 

Spearman met with concerned citizens in a tele-town hall (COVID-19) on Oct. 1 to discuss the reasons for the potential consolidation.

Those reasons were mostly economic. In short, with very little industry available, there's no money to fund the district and no children to attend the schools. This creates a funding situation in which the state must subsidize the district to keep it going. 

And Spearman said at the meeting that the subsidy is about to run out. 

She also implied at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon that the district's current state might not be the best for the few children still growing up in the town. 

Still, the town's residents are concerned about the future of the town's identity if the high school closes. Students might get bussed to Wilson High School rather than nearby West Florence if the district were to be consolidated. 

This potential plan also could create a major Constitutional issue for the consolidated district: Would it be appropriate for a district that is above 75% African American to be consolidated into a school that's roughly 66% African American when there are two other schools − West Florence and South Florence − closer to the district that have fewer African American students? 

It is not known when Spearman and the department will make their decision, but Spearman said at the luncheon that consolidation was inevitable. 

Top 2020 education stories

1. COVID-19 pandemic closes schools for in-person learning: On March 15, Gov. Henry McMaster closed the state's schools due to the threat posed by the pandemic. That order eventually came to include the rest of the 2019-20 school year. 

2. Kids come back to school in different ways: Each South Carolina school district was required to develop two learning plans: in person and at home. The result was a maze of options for parents and students. Some of these plans have changed on the fly. It is currently unknown how the rest of the 2020-2021 school year will play out. 

3. Francis Marion University invests in Florence: The university held a grand opening for the Hugh and Jean Leatherman building on West Evans Street. The university also is partnering with the city of Florence to redevelop the Circle School site. 

4. Florence One Schools continues to build: Projects include a new Southside Middle School, the renovation of the former McLenaghan High School, new football fields for West Florence, South Florence and Wilson High Schools, and a new district headquarters. 

5. Florence-Darlington Technical College names building after Gerald Malloy: The school held a ceremony in the fall to announce that it had named a building on campus after the South Carolina Senator. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence
Local News

Two people dead, four in jail following wave of violence in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four men are behind bars and two men are dead following a wave of violence in Florence. Jawan Kavorie Crittenden has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for allegedly attacking a city employee at Northwest Park. Terrele Rashon Bailey, 26, of Chesterfield, and Chicago Dangelo Dixon, 24, of Darlington, have been arrested and charged with murder following Friday morning shooting in the 800 block of West Dixie Street. Leroy Speights, 70, of Florence, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with a stabbing in the 500 block of Barringer Street Friday. 

Florence recreation employee dies following knife attack
Local News

Florence recreation employee dies following knife attack

FLORENCE, S.C. — A city of Florence recreation employee is dead following a knife attack Monday morning at Northwest Park. Penny Phillips, 49, of Johnsonville, died Monday night in a local hospital according to a news release from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Pee Dee reports 217 COVID cases Saturday
Local News

Pee Dee reports 217 COVID cases Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced an additional 3,111 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, an additional 151 probable cases, 74 confirmed deaths and seven probable deaths.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert