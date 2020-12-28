Year in Review: Future uncertain for Timmonsville school district

Fourth in a series
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — In the western Florence County community of Timmonsville that already is challenged, the town's residents are waiting to learn what's going to happen with their school district.
A person driving through the town on S.C. 403 can pretty easily see the signs of struggle.
The roads are in horrible shape. The main routes are covered with large potholes. Side roads are in even worse shape than the main arteries through the town.
Vacant houses and businesses are numerous. The only new buildings to speak of are a community center and a library branch built by Florence County.
The town's fire department has closed. The water system was taken over by Florence several years ago.
And the school district serving the town and surround areas, Florence Four, was taken over by the South Carolina Department of Education in 2018.
Now the South Carolina Department of Education is asking if the school district should consolidate with the Florence One Schools district. It might be a foregone conclusion.
The potential consolidation is one of the top education stories in 2020.
South Carolina Superintendent of Schools Molly Spearman held a meeting in September with Florence Four staff and a tele-town hall with more than 750 parents to discuss the possibility of consolidating the district with Florence One Schools.
As the district was taken over by the state, the state department and Spearman will ultimately make the decision on what happens with the district.
These meetings inspired the town's residents to work to stop the consolidation, which would include the closure of Timmonsville High School.
Spearman met with concerned citizens in a tele-town hall (COVID-19) on Oct. 1 to discuss the reasons for the potential consolidation.
Those reasons were mostly economic. In short, with very little industry available, there's no money to fund the district and no children to attend the schools. This creates a funding situation in which the state must subsidize the district to keep it going.
And Spearman said at the meeting that the subsidy is about to run out.
She also implied at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon that the district's current state might not be the best for the few children still growing up in the town.
Still, the town's residents are concerned about the future of the town's identity if the high school closes. Students might get bussed to Wilson High School rather than nearby West Florence if the district were to be consolidated.
This potential plan also could create a major Constitutional issue for the consolidated district: Would it be appropriate for a district that is above 75% African American to be consolidated into a school that's roughly 66% African American when there are two other schools − West Florence and South Florence − closer to the district that have fewer African American students?