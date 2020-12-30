YEAR IN REVIEW: Public servants among notable deaths in 2020 in Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. – Most people will remember 2020 as the year of the COVID-19 virus, which claimed the lives of people all over the state.
Pee Dee families mourned the death of loved ones this year, often unable to say their goodbyes at funerals with family and friends.
Among those in the Pee Dee who died this year are a number of community leaders.
Jackson Ryan Winkeler – On Jan. 5, 2020, Winkeler was killed in the line of duty. The Dillon County native died while conducting a traffic stop on airport property at the Florence Regional Airport. In addition to being a Florence Regional Airport Public Safety officer, Winkeler, 26, also worked as a volunteer firefighter with the Latta Fire Department. He lived in the Dillon County community of Floydale and was a member of Pyerian Baptist Church. He was described as having a “heart of gold.”
James L. “Jim” Faile – The Hartsville community and news industry as a whole lost a true journalist this year. Faile, 62, died on March 3, 2020. For nearly 40 years, the Hartsville native wrote about his hometown of Hartsville and Darlington County both at the News and Press in Darlington and The Hartsville Messenger in Hartsville. Faile was named the Francis Marion University Pee Dee Newspaper Reporter of the Year for 1993-1994. He won numerous South Carolina Press Association awards, but none was more coveted than the 2003 South Carolina Weekly Journalist of the Year. Faile was also a recipient of the Jimmy Newsom Signature Award. He was the first student to enroll at Emmanuel Baptist School (Emmanuel Christian School) in Hartsville and a member of the first graduating class.
Freddie Gene Jolley – Florence activist Freddie Jolley, affectionately known as "Bobby," died on April 14, 2020. Jolley was an advocate for civil rights most of his life. He participated in sit-ins and demonstrations while growing up in rural Mississippi, as well as being a part of the Student Nonviolence Coordinating Committee, the Black Student Union, and the Black Panther Party. He dedicated more than 40 years of his life fighting for social, economic, and housing justice in South Carolina and the nation. He led and participated in hundreds of protest marches locally and across the country including the March on Washington and the Selma to Montgomery March. Jolley was employed by the Florence County OEO office as a community organizer and the director of Human Services. In 1999, he was appointed chairman of the Pee Dee Regional Airport Authority. At the time of his death, he was serving as the deputy director of the Pee Dee Community Action Partnership.
Winfred Flowers – Flowers was known as "the man to talk to" in Darlington County for potential office seekers. Flowers died on April 19, 2020. He was attributed with encouraging Jay Lucas, a Hartsville native who was working his way to becoming county administrator in Fairfield County, to enroll in the University of South Carolina School of Law. Lucas went on to win the House District 65 seat by a handful of votes, becoming the first Republican to win the district since Reconstruction ended in 1868. Lucas would be elected speaker pro tempore in 2010 and as speaker of the house in 2014. Flowers also inspired numerous others in Darlington County to seek political office, Flowers himself sought to be elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 1978. He lost the election to a 22-year-old David Beasley who went on to become governor of South Carolina. Flowers was appointed as Darlington County's chief magistrate, a position he held for 18 years. Flowers is also the founder of Flowers Furniture and the Music Hall in Darlington.
The Rev. William P. Diggs Sr. – Diggs, a civil rights soldier, died on April 25, 2020. Diggs was a past president of the Florence Branch of the NAACP. He was a retired pastor in the Pee Dee who was attributed with being instrumental in change in relationship with Blacks and whites in the Pee Dee area. On Feb. 12, 1960, Diggs participated and planned South Carolina’s first sit-in demonstration at Friendship Junior College in Rock Hill. Apart from being a civil rights leader, Diggs served as the Trinity Baptist Church pastor for 50 years. During this time, Diggs helped start a federal credit union at the church. Diggs retired as pastor in December 2012. He taught at Friendship, Benedict and Morris colleges for a combined 24 years. Diggs served as a board member for those three colleges and other organizations and institutions. During Diggs’ lifetime, he received several awards and honors, including the Order of the Palmetto, SC Black Hall of Fame and the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce “Building the Bridges Humanitarian Award.”
Lt. Phillip M. Odom, USN, Retired – Odom represents those who lost their fight against COVID-19 in 2020. He died on April 25, 2020, due to COVID. As doctors were just learning about the coronavirus, Odom received plasma as a form of treatment. His wife of 58 years, Sara Odom, said that the plasma treatment wasn’t able to save her husband, but she hoped the doctors were able to learn from it. Odom grew up in Hartsville, graduated from Hartsville High School in 1959 and joined the navy. He served his country for more than 20 years in both the U.S. naval submarine and surface fleets around the world. He retired as a full lieutenant in the spring of 1980 and returned to his hometown, where he worked as an engineer for Carolina Power and Light and Progress Energy. He retired from the H.B. Robinson plant near Hartsville in 2003. For many years, he owned and operated The Plant House in Hartsville, where he was well-known for his annual Christmas tree lot.
Eula Mae Graham Cummings – Cumming represents the Pee Dee’s centenarians who passed away in 2020. She died on May 21, 2020, at the age of 105. Like so many during the year of COVID-19, friends and family were not able to pay their last respects in the traditional manner. Cumming’s funeral was a private service. The Florence County native grew up in the Effingham community. She worked numerous jobs during her lifetime, including a cafeteria worker, domestic worker and farmer. She often worked more than one job at a time to make sure her children had the opportunity to further their education even though her formal education stopped in middle school. She taught herself to play the piano and didn’t receive her driver’s license until she was 64 years old. Cummings was active in St. Matthew Church of God in Christ Jesus in Florence and was known as the mother of the church and the matriarch of her family.
Jo Sanders – A Mullins city councilwoman, Sanders died at the age of 78 on June 19, 2020. Sanders served 14 years on council and was re-elected on Nov. 2018. Born in Oklahoma, Sanders lived in Mullins for more than 40 years. She was the owner and operator of Ohara’s Restaurant Bed and Breakfast for the past 25 years. Sanders responded in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence feeding S.C. State Guard Engineer Detachment, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, National Guard, Department of Transportation and volunteers as they assessed damage in the area. Sanders served on Mullins City Council for District 2 and was a long-time member of the Recreation Department Committee. She played an active role in the community and also shared her story as cancer survivor.
James Thomas Schofield – James Schofield, 71, died on July 18, 2020. Described by colleagues and friends as a visionary and praised for his integrity, Schofield was hailed for his dedication and selflessness. In 2015, Schofield was one of 10 Pee Dee business leaders recognized at the second annual entrepreneurial forum by Florence-Darlington Technical College’s education foundation. From 1972 to 1983, Schofield was a State Constable. He was re-appointed as State Constable in 2001. He held many civic positions: chairman of the city of Florence Planning Commission, Florence city councilman and Florence County councilman, serving his fourth term in office. He was a former chairman of the Florence County Council. He also served as president of the Pee Dee Area Big Brothers, chairman of Florence County Progress, president of Florence Day Lions Club and chairman of construction for the Manna House building. He was on the McLeod Regional Medical Center Foundation Board. Schofield was the owner of Carolina Supply House Inc. His family has been involved in the business community of Florence for more than 100 years. He was chairman of the board and CEO of Carolina Supply House, Inc. He was also a licensed real estate broker and the former owner and operator of The Heritage Inn & Restaurant. He was a lifelong and active member of St. John's Church.
Charles Timothy “Charlie” Powell – Powell, 83, of Sumter died on Aug. 1, 2020. He was the owner/operator of Summerville Speedway and Florence Motor Speedway. He enjoyed stock car racing, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was a pioneer of short track racing in the Pee Dee area, and he never shied away from putting in the work and relentless effort to make short track racing survive. Powell was the 1996 national promoter of the year.
William Penn Troy Sr. – A former Marion County councilman, Troy died at age 76 on Aug. 15, 2020. On March 14, 1973, he opened Troy's Funeral Home in Mullins. The 1963 Palmetto High School graduated remained in his hometown as a longtime businessman and public servant. Troy was an embalmer and funeral director that also expanded his business to Loris. Troy served four terms on Marion County Council and also a stint on the local school board. He and his wife, Pastor Vivian Wilson Troy, also contributed more than 20 years of service in the community through Bethel Word Ministry. Troy was known for his generosity helping others and contributing to fundraisers, including chicken bog dinners. The father of three sons even taught them the business, which they carry on today.
Roosevelt Scott − The owner of the famed Scott's Bar-B-Que in Hemingway died on Dec. 10, 2020. In 1972, Ella and Roosevelt Scott opened Scott’s Bar-B-Que restaurant and variety store and started cooking whole hogs on hand built pits using old-time recipes. The restaurant has been in the same spot since 1973. Scott was featured on the Food Channel as well as CBS and other outlets for his famous barbecue.
Alice Weeks Genwright – Gospel recording artist Alice Weeks Genwright died on Dec. 11, 2020 at her home in Mullins. She, along with her five sisters − Nancy, Gladys, Mary Ann and Bessie − were nationally known gospel recording group The Weeks Sisters. The group along with Carl Brunson scored hits with songs such as “Help Me Lift Jesus,” ‘Heavy Load” and “I’m Going Away.” The Weeks Sisters’ music can be found on YouTube.