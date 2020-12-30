YEAR IN REVIEW: Public servants among notable deaths in 2020 in Pee Dee

James Thomas Schofield – James Schofield, 71, died on July 18, 2020. Described by colleagues and friends as a visionary and praised for his integrity, Schofield was hailed for his dedication and selflessness. In 2015, Schofield was one of 10 Pee Dee business leaders recognized at the second annual entrepreneurial forum by Florence-Darlington Technical College’s education foundation. From 1972 to 1983, Schofield was a State Constable. He was re-appointed as State Constable in 2001. He held many civic positions: chairman of the city of Florence Planning Commission, Florence city councilman and Florence County councilman, serving his fourth term in office. He was a former chairman of the Florence County Council. He also served as president of the Pee Dee Area Big Brothers, chairman of Florence County Progress, president of Florence Day Lions Club and chairman of construction for the Manna House building. He was on the McLeod Regional Medical Center Foundation Board. Schofield was the owner of Carolina Supply House Inc. His family has been involved in the business community of Florence for more than 100 years. He was chairman of the board and CEO of Carolina Supply House, Inc. He was also a licensed real estate broker and the former owner and operator of The Heritage Inn & Restaurant. He was a lifelong and active member of St. John's Church.