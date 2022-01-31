YMCA's 22nd Annual Father/Daughter Dance is Friday night at SiMT

The event has been so well attend throughout the years that the venue had to change to accommodate the numbers. The dance started out in the YMCA gym. It was later moved to SiMT to accommodate the growing numbers. The event wasn’t held last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, but in recent years, between 1,200 and 1,300 have attended, making it a most successful fundraising event for the YMCA.

“We are not expecting as many this year,” Krasias said. “Some people are still cautious of COVID.”

Krasias said she is optimistically hoping for about 800, but regardless of how many attend, they are thankful to be able to offer the father/daughter dance again this year to the community.

“We are just excited to get it started again,” she said. “So many dads and daughters are looking forward to this night. It is a blessing to be able to have it.”

Krasias has been working with and planning this annual event for 10 years and has seen it grow.

“I see some of the same dads and daughters every year. For some it has become a tradition.”