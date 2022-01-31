YMCA's 22nd Annual Father/Daughter Dance is Friday night at SiMT

FLORENCE, S.C. – Dad’s put on your dancing shoes, gather up your daughters and prepare to have a memorable night out at the Florence Family YMCA’s 22nd Annual Father/Daughter Dance on Friday night.
The dance is open to the public — the tickets are $35 per family and are available at the YMCA.
The dance is for daughters of all ages and their fathers; no moms allowed.
All proceeds benefit the Florence Family YMCA Scholarship Fund.
“We have daughters from ages two to 20 attend,” said Dorothy Krasias, membership administration with the Florence Family YMCA. “Some dads have not missed an event.”
The dance will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology (SiMT) center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College’s campus. Professional pictures begin at 6 p.m.
There will be snacks – cupcakes, cookies, drinks – and one of the young girls’ favorite parts of the evening, the massive balloon release at the beginning of the dance.
In their “dressy” attire, girls stomp, toss in the air and flirt with the room full of balloons as music plays for dancing. It is not only a time to share with their dads but to have fun with their friends.
The event has been so well attend throughout the years that the venue had to change to accommodate the numbers. The dance started out in the YMCA gym. It was later moved to SiMT to accommodate the growing numbers. The event wasn’t held last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, but in recent years, between 1,200 and 1,300 have attended, making it a most successful fundraising event for the YMCA.
“We are not expecting as many this year,” Krasias said. “Some people are still cautious of COVID.”
Krasias said she is optimistically hoping for about 800, but regardless of how many attend, they are thankful to be able to offer the father/daughter dance again this year to the community.
“We are just excited to get it started again,” she said. “So many dads and daughters are looking forward to this night. It is a blessing to be able to have it.”
Krasias has been working with and planning this annual event for 10 years and has seen it grow.
“I see some of the same dads and daughters every year. For some it has become a tradition.”
Krasias said many of the dads use this opportunity to show their daughters how they should expect to be treated by young men. She said it is also a time of bonding between dads and their daughters; a special time just for them.
It is a night fathers and daughters will remember always. Some of the fathers really go all out to make it a special date with their daughters, wearing tuxedos, presenting them with flowers and renting limousines.
“All the proceeds go straight back in the community,” Krasias said.
The money raised at the dance goes to provide scholarships to families in need of assistance in the after-school program, Krasias said.
She said the community is always gracious in its assistance with the event.
For more information call the YMCA at 843-665-1234 or www.florenceymca.org
The YMCA is located at 1700 S. Rutherford Dr. in Florence.
The mission of the Florence YMCA is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.