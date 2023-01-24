 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

Yokim named named to replace retiring Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith

  • 0
Yokim

Florence County finance director Kevin Yokim addresses the Florence County Council in December 2018. Y

 Matthew Christian

FLORENCE, S.C. — Following a national search Florence County Council voted Monday in a special called meeting to select Kevin Yokim as the new County Administrator.

The county will announce his start date after contract negotiations are completed in the coming days.

County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety, who led the search committee, said, “Mr. Yokim brings exceptional knowledge and unparalleled experience for this position. We look forward to working with Mr. Yokim as we continue to strive towards Florence County’s future growth and brightest days.”

Swiftwater Strategies, based in Charleston, led the national search for the county’s chief administrative officer. Swiftwater narrowed the initial pool of 25 candidates using screenings and interviews to arrive at the top professionals for each round.

After working in tandem with the search committee for the first two interview stages, Swiftwater provided the council with a comprehensive evaluation of each candidate using a written assignment, presentation, and professional personality assessment for each of the three finalists.

People are also reading…

Final interviews were held in-person with each candidate where county council members had the opportunity to interact with each finalist and understand their approach to leadership as the county’s highest ranking appointed official.

As a longtime resident of the county, Yokim’s public service began in 1996 when he started in the Florence County Finance Department as its director where he spent more than 23 years. He currently serves as the assistant city manager for Florence, a position he has held since 2019.

“I am thankful to County Council for the trust they have placed in me. I look forward to serving Florence County and I am ready to continue moving Florence County forward,” Yokim said.

He earned his bachelor of science in accounting from Bob Jones University and master of public administration from Indiana University.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence County Council elects officers, conducts hearing

Florence County Council elects officers, conducts hearing

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Council members Thursday got down to the county's business, honored a county football team, elected officers, passed a litany of rezonings, OK'd a feral cat plan, and conducted a contentious public hearing at its annual organizational meeting.

MUSC Black River Medical Center opens for business

MUSC Black River Medical Center opens for business

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Southern Florence and Williamsburg County residents took a giant leap forward Wednesday in obtaining health care services with the opening of MUSC Health Black River Medical Center in Cades.

McLeod's new electrophysiology lab opens treatment for more heart patients

McLeod's new electrophysiology lab opens treatment for more heart patients

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The McLeod Heart and Vascular Institute has opened a new dedicated Electrophysiology Device Lab at McLeod Regional Medical Center. With the opening of the new lab, McLeod Health now has four dedicated Electrophysiology Labs: one at McLeod Health Seacoast and three at the Florence campus. Pacemakers, Defibrillators, and Internal Loop Recorders are some of the services that are offered in this new space.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable! Newborn baby rhino has a severe case of the zoomies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert