Yokim named named to replace retiring Florence County Administrator Rusty Smith

FLORENCE, S.C. — Following a national search Florence County Council voted Monday in a special called meeting to select Kevin Yokim as the new County Administrator.

The county will announce his start date after contract negotiations are completed in the coming days.

County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety, who led the search committee, said, “Mr. Yokim brings exceptional knowledge and unparalleled experience for this position. We look forward to working with Mr. Yokim as we continue to strive towards Florence County’s future growth and brightest days.”

Swiftwater Strategies, based in Charleston, led the national search for the county’s chief administrative officer. Swiftwater narrowed the initial pool of 25 candidates using screenings and interviews to arrive at the top professionals for each round.

After working in tandem with the search committee for the first two interview stages, Swiftwater provided the council with a comprehensive evaluation of each candidate using a written assignment, presentation, and professional personality assessment for each of the three finalists.

Final interviews were held in-person with each candidate where county council members had the opportunity to interact with each finalist and understand their approach to leadership as the county’s highest ranking appointed official.

As a longtime resident of the county, Yokim’s public service began in 1996 when he started in the Florence County Finance Department as its director where he spent more than 23 years. He currently serves as the assistant city manager for Florence, a position he has held since 2019.

“I am thankful to County Council for the trust they have placed in me. I look forward to serving Florence County and I am ready to continue moving Florence County forward,” Yokim said.

He earned his bachelor of science in accounting from Bob Jones University and master of public administration from Indiana University.