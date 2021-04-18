Young adult’s death in Williamsburg County attributed to COVID-19

For the reporting period, the state recorded 17,000 tests conducted with 4.5% positivity.

Of the 11,332 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,549 are occupied (75.44%). Of those, 508 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (5.9%).

To date, 2,588,191 total doses of vaccines have been received by South Carolina residents, 1,610,321 residents have received at least one vaccine (39.2%), and 1,071,113 residents (26.1%) are completely vaccinated.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.