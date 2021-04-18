 Skip to main content
Young adult’s death in Williamsburg County attributed to COVID-19
Young adult's death in Williamsburg County attributed to COVID-19

COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus

 CDC Image

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, young adult deaths have been rare.

How rare?

Of the 9,336 confirmed or probable deaths in South Carolina, only 123 people 40 years old or younger have died. That’s 1.3% of the state’s total.

The number grew by one Sunday. Of the 14 confirmed deaths reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, one was a young adult in Williamsburg County. DHEC classifies a young adult as between 18 and 34 years old.

The Williamsburg County victim actually died on Jan. 25, according to DHEC.

That was the only death reported Sunday in the Pee Dee.

Of the 577 confirmed cases and 425 probable cases reported Sunday in South Carolina, 44 and 14 were reported in the Pee Dee.

Florence County led with 14 confirmed cases and two probable cases. Marlboro County was next (11/4), followed by Williamsburg County (9/0), Darlington County (5/5), Dillon County (3/0) and Marion County (2/3).

Sunday's numbers bring the state's cumulative totals to 475,601 confirmed cases, 93,678 probable cases, 8,222 confirmed deaths, 1,114 probable deaths and 7,165,633 tests conducted.

For the reporting period, the state recorded 17,000 tests conducted with 4.5% positivity.

Of the 11,332 inpatient hospital beds in South Carolina, 8,549 are occupied (75.44%). Of those, 508 are occupied by COVID-19 patients (5.9%).

To date, 2,588,191 total doses of vaccines have been received by South Carolina residents, 1,610,321 residents have received at least one vaccine (39.2%), and 1,071,113 residents (26.1%) are completely vaccinated.

DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.

The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.

DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432

The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.

