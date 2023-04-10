FLORENCE, S.C. -- More than 20 barbecue chefs from around the Southeast will compete this weekend in the 12th annual Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee Barbecue Cookoff.

The competition takes place at the corner of Darlington Street and Hoffmeyer Road on the grounds of Palmetto Peddlers.

Festivities start Friday night with the Anything Butt contest where chefs will prepare their favorite dish of anything they want except barbecue. Competition will take place in two divisions -- sweet and savory.

The public is welcome to sample the Anything Butt offerings between 5-8 p.m.

Saturday the public will be able to sample barbecue cooked by "some of the best pitmasters in the Southeast" from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., organizers said.

Judges from the South Carolina Barbecue Association will determine who takes home the trophies and cash prizes -- $1,500 being the top prize.

Wrist bands are available both days for $10. Children 12 and under get in free with a paying and accompanying adult. Wrist bands can be purchased at the gate or from a board member ahead of time.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee, formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters.