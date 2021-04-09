Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee Barbeque Cook-off is today behind Palmetto Peddlers

Besmond Goines said this is his first time competing in the cook-off.

Pete Price is a two-time state champion who is retired from competition but came with his grandson, Kamden Freeman, to “show him the ropes.”

Michelle Brisebois said she bought her husband, Jim, a grill, and he started cooking. She said he would watch pitmasters on television.

Bobby and July Floyd came Friday night to sample the food. They said everything was delicious. Bobby is on the board of directors of Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee. He said he is glad the organization was able to bring the event back this year.

Edwards said the board decided since this is an outdoor event and the number of COVID cases is trending downward that with CDC protocol in place the event would be held.

He said everyone is encouraged to wear masks, social distance and hand sanitizing stations will be provided. Edwards said everything they can do to keep people safe will be done.

The last event in 2019 brought in between $12,000 and $15,000, Edwards said.