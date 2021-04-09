Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee Barbeque Cook-off is today behind Palmetto Peddlers

FLORENCE, S.C. — The 10th annual Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee Barbeque Cook-off fundraiser is being held this weekend behind Palmetto Peddlers on Darlington Street. Today’s activities start at 11 a.m. with a barbecue cook-off competition.
With the purchase of a wristband, visitors will be able to sample barbecue from some of the best pitmasters in the Southeast, said Joey Edwards, director of Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee. About 20 barbecue chefs are competing for bragging rights and cash prize money.
South Carolina Barbeque Association judges will determine who takes home trophies and cash prizes. The top cash prize is $1,500.
The event began Friday night with the “Anything Butt” contest, in which cookers prepared their favorite dish in one of two categories — sweet or savory. The only exception was no barbecue, Edwards said.
Nineteen teams showed up to compete. Dishes varied from chicken bog and chicken and rice to collard greens and apple Betty. The winner of Friday night’s competition will receive a $250 cash prize and a trophy. Local judges made the final decision of who would be winner.
A winner in each division will be announced today during the barbecue competition from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“This is a South Carolina Barbecue Association sanctioned event,” Edwards said. “These people travel from event to event to earn points toward the state championship.”
Besmond Goines said this is his first time competing in the cook-off.
Pete Price is a two-time state champion who is retired from competition but came with his grandson, Kamden Freeman, to “show him the ropes.”
Michelle Brisebois said she bought her husband, Jim, a grill, and he started cooking. She said he would watch pitmasters on television.
Bobby and July Floyd came Friday night to sample the food. They said everything was delicious. Bobby is on the board of directors of Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee. He said he is glad the organization was able to bring the event back this year.
Edwards said the board decided since this is an outdoor event and the number of COVID cases is trending downward that with CDC protocol in place the event would be held.
He said everyone is encouraged to wear masks, social distance and hand sanitizing stations will be provided. Edwards said everything they can do to keep people safe will be done.
The last event in 2019 brought in between $12,000 and $15,000, Edwards said.
Youth Mentors’ mission is to improve the lives of area youth through mentoring. Youth Mentors help fill the void in a child’s life when one or more of the parents are absent. Volunteers typically spend two or three hours a week with their mentee.
“We have about 275 clients,” Edwards said. “We work with children from single-parent homes and pair them with a mentor with similar interest.”
Volunteers, both male and female, are needed.
Wristbands can be purchased at the gate. All proceeds from the event will benefit Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee.
The office of Youth Mentors is at 110 Toledo Road in Florence. To inquire about volunteering, donating and enrolling a child, contact executive director Joey Edwards at 843-662-7081.