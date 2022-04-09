Youth Mentors of the Pee host barbecue cookoff

FLORENCE, S.C. — George Ray of Monkey Bottom Boys came out on top in the 11th annual BBQ Festival.

Ray's team won first place in the barbecue cookoff, which was held by Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee.

The other winners:

Second place: Philip Miles, Tail Gater Hater.

Third place: Ken Hilliard, Blazin’ Bullets Barbecue.

Fourth place, Phil Mason, Fallout BBQ.

Fifth place, Jason Singletary, Smoke Central.

The festival was part of a two-day event behind Palmetto Peddlers on Darlington Street kicked off on Friday night with an “Anything Butt Contest” competition. On Saturday, the teams competed in the barbecue cookoff. Eleven competitors, all from South Carolina, tried their hand at cooking barbecue and ribs.

The BBQ Cook-Off is one of the major fundraising opportunities of Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee to help the organization continue to provide services to local children.

For Friday night’s “Anything Butt Contest” the teams could prepare their favorite dish of anything they wished, except barbecue,” Joey Edwards said. Edwards is director of Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee.

The teams competed in one of two divisions: sweet or savory. Winners were David Graham of Papa D’s Barbecue, sweet division and Philip Miles of Tail Gater Hater, savory division.

The food of choice for half of the field was mac and cheese. There was Crunchy Brisket Mac and Cheese, Spicy Mac and Cheese with a kick, which included jalapeno peppers; Mac and Cheese with smoked beef and several kinds of cheese and real bacon chips. Items also included shrimp and grits, chili beans, sausage dip, and for those with a sweet tooth, there was banana pudding, peanut brittle and cookies.

Beards, Butts and Brew’s Eric Jenkins said this was his second time competing in the Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee event. He is from Conway. His barbecue was vinegar based.

For Friday night’s competition, David Graham prepared homemade peanut brittle, “Buddies Nutty Brittle” from his mother’s recipe. His team was Papa D’s BBQ of Sumter.

Graham said his barbecue was a sweet vinegar base.

“We are in the South,” he said.

Graham said he has been cooking barbecue for about 52 years. His assistant, Kameron Miller, said he started helping Graham when he was 5 years old.

Jason Singletary of Lake City, a builder by trade, said he just likes cooking for a hobby. He prepared banana pudding for Friday. He said he started competing in about 2013.

The Slinging Meat Team prepared the Spicy Mac and Cheese. It was the concoction of Josh Howle of Florence.

Malcolm Cook said one the favorites Friday night was the Crunchy Brisket Mac and Cheese.

Bobby Floyd, a member of the Youth Mentor’s board for about 30 years, said he and Edwards have worked on this event together over the years. He said it might have been his idea, but it is Edwards who keeps it going.

Ben Church said everything he tried was good on Friday night, but he especially liked the Crunchy Brisket Mac and Cheese. This was his first time attending the event.

Bobby Floyd said he hadn’t tasted anything bad at Friday night’s competition, but he especially liked the shrimp and grits. He planned to come back on Saturday to taste the barbecue.

The Spicy Mac and Cheese was one of his favorite dishes of the night.

Diane and Sam Altman of Timmonsville enjoyed the shrimp and grits and chili beans.

Julian Marsh of Florence said Friday was his first time attending the Youth Mentors’ event.

South Carolina Barbecue Association (SCBA) judges selected division winners and announced them on Saturday.

Members of the public were able to sample the barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the judges’ announcement of the winners. Judges from the SCBA determined who took home trophies and cash prizes.

“The Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee BBQ Festival is a South Carolina Barbecue Association-sanctioned event,” Joey Edwards said. “These people travel from event to event to earn points toward the state championship.”

All proceeds from the event benefited Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee.

Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee is a United Way organization with the mission to improve the lives of area youth through mentoring. Youth Mentors help fill the void in a child’s life when one or more of the child’s parents are absent. Volunteers typically spend two or three hours a week with their mentees.

“We work with children from single-parent homes and pair them with a mentor with similar interest,” Edwards said. He said with the funds raised, the organization will be able to reach more young people who need their services.

