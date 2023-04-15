FLORENCE, S.C. — The smell of barbecue wafted through the air as the public sampled the works of chefs at the 12th annual Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee Barbecue Cook-Off Saturday afternoon.

The competition saw 16 competitors judged by 30 South Carolina Barbecue Association judges. The team Tail-Gater Hater won first place in both the ribs and butt portion of the competition.

“It’s not necessarily what you’re tasting for, it’s what you’re hoping you don’t taste,” event marshal Harold Chandler said about the judging process. “When the barbecue comes you taste it, you’re hoping you’re going to taste a smoked meat. If you don’t taste anything but sauce, you’re not going to get a good score. If the meat is oversmoked, you’re not gonna get a good score.”

Chandler said the judges also look for a good appearance, aroma, taste and texture in the barbecue.

The SCBA is a nonprofit organization made up of trained volunteer judges who travel to different fundraiser competitions. This time each $10 ticket bought upon entry went to the Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee.

“We work with children from single-parent and broken homes and the children we work with on the male side are between the ages of 8 and 17 and then on the female side it’s 6 to 13,” said Joey Edwards, executive director of Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee. “The ideal situation is to get the child in the program, get to know them, get involved in their life, then hopefully find an adult mentor that we can pair with them that they can develop a friendship or relationship upon. That’s what the entire program is based upon: being the child’s friend, helping them through the difficult times of growing up and hopefully help them become productive citizens in society."

Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee is also a nonprofit organization run by volunteers. In 2018 Youth Mentors disaffiliated from the national Big Brothers and Big Sisters organization they were a part of due to financial obligations the organization wanted them to pick up that it could not afford and underwent a name change. Edwards said nothing has changed since their disaffiliation except dues no longer have to be sent to the national organization.

The competition was preceded by an “Anything Butt” event Friday night when the barbecue competitors were tasked with making their favorite dish as long as it did not contain pork. Ticket sales from “Anything Butt” also went to Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee.