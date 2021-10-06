Yvette Cummings' Disruptive Experiences on display through Oct. 26-Dec. 16 at University Place Gallery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Yvette Cummings’ new exhibition at University Place Gallery is titled Disruptive Experiences. It includes several newly completed works, as well as pieces which have been exhibited widely at a range of galleries nationally over the past two years.

The show is comprised of a variety of media - skillfully executed sculpture, painting, and installation works - which operate as vehicles of narrative expression about the complexity of female adolescence in contemporary American culture.

Damask patterning, florals, vivid colors, and teetering furniture sculptures present a variety of subjects for the viewer to consider. Her list of serious topics includes: surviving sexual assault, body shaming, the pressures of beauty, and other complex struggles of adolescence – all of which are further complicated by media and social norms facing young girls and women today.

Woven into the imagery of floral patterns and vibrant jewel tone colors are the faces and figures of those creating and living through struggle and societal expectations.

Yvette L. Cummings received her BFA from Kendall College of Art and Design and completed her Masters of Fine Arts degree at the University of Cincinnati’s School of Design, Art, Architecture, and Planning in 2003.