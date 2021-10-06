 Skip to main content
Yvette Cummings' Disruptive Experiences on display through Oct. 26-Dec. 16 at University Place Gallery
Yvette Cummings' Disruptive Experiences on display through Oct. 26-Dec. 16 at University Place Gallery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Yvette Cummings’ new exhibition at University Place Gallery is titled Disruptive Experiences. It includes several newly completed works, as well as pieces which have been exhibited widely at a range of galleries nationally over the past two years.

The show is comprised of a variety of media - skillfully executed sculpture, painting, and installation works - which operate as vehicles of narrative expression about the complexity of female adolescence in contemporary American culture.

Damask patterning, florals, vivid colors, and teetering furniture sculptures present a variety of subjects for the viewer to consider. Her list of serious topics includes: surviving sexual assault, body shaming, the pressures of beauty, and other complex struggles of adolescence – all of which are further complicated by media and social norms facing young girls and women today.

Woven into the imagery of floral patterns and vibrant jewel tone colors are the faces and figures of those creating and living through struggle and societal expectations.

Yvette L. Cummings received her BFA from Kendall College of Art and Design and completed her Masters of Fine Arts degree at the University of Cincinnati’s School of Design, Art, Architecture, and Planning in 2003.

Cummings is currently Assistant Professor of Visual Arts in Painting/Drawing at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina. Her work can be found in both public and private collections and has been exhibited in multiple group and solo exhibitions throughout the south and mid-west.

Cummings has been featured in the 701 Center for Contemporary Art South Carolina Biennial 2015 and 2019 in Columbia, SC, winner of the 2016 701 CCA Prize for artist under 40 in South Carolina, as well as Contemporary South at Visual Art Exchange in Raleigh, NC. Most recently she was one of 65 artists featured in The Mint Museum’s Coined in the South Exhibition 2019.

