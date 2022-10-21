Zenobia Perkins battles breast cancer a second time

FLORENCE, S.C. – Twice Zenobia Perkins of Effingham has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Both times it was discovered in her left breast in nearly the same spot.

Perkins was first diagnosed in 2005. Her cancer was found during a routine mammogram. At the time she didn’t know there was a family history of breast cancer. She was diagnosed a second time this year.

Perkins said she had a mammogram in April of this year, and the following week she started seeing changes in her breast. She went back in and Dr. Amy Morrell at McLeod ordered a biopsy.

The news that she had breast cancer a second time was a shock, Perkins said. The cancer was found at a later stage this time.

“I had been cancer free for 17 years,” Perkins said. “I eat healthy, exercise and take care of myself.”

Perkins said the first time she had chemotherapy and 22 radiation treatments so she couldn’t have radiation a second time. The protocol this time is more aggressive chemotherapy treatments. Perkins said her protocol includes a drug that has just been approved for breast cancer called Keytruda. She will have 12 treatments, once every three weeks for three years. She said surgery may be in her future. She is not sure.

Perkins said there have been a lot of advancements in treatments since her first diagnosis. Even the nausea isn’t as bad, she said. She said she is given something before each treatment to help with it that really works. The treatment area has changed locations. She said someone brings you snacks and a blanket, and she has even had a session with a therapy dog.

Perkins said the doctors and everyone have been helpful and caring.

Even though this second diagnosis came as a shock, Perkins said she is getting through it with the support of her husband, Lucius, her children, other family members, church family and her medical team, including her oncologist Rajesh Bajaj. Perkins’ two daughters work in medical fields and have been very supportive, too.

Perkins said you need a good support system to fight and beat cancer.

She stays positive by waking up every morning and deciding on a goal for the day. She focuses on helping and providing services for others.

“We all go through things in life and never know what is coming our way,” she said. “My faith in God and the spirit of gratefulness have carried me through.”

Perkins’ advice to other women is to do something right away if they discover a lump or something doesn’t look or feel right. She said the earlier the diagnosis the more likely there will be a positive outcome.

“I am very hopeful,” she said. “Whatever God has in store for me, I’m OK with it.”

Perkins said her tumor is shrinking.

Perkins retired for the second time in December 2012 as a job coach. She worked with disabled people helping them with job searches. She retired the first time after working with the state for 23 years at the Department of Mental Health.

She said most days she feels good and stays active. She is a member of two choirs. She is a member of the United Methodist Women’s ministry. A few years ago she was one of the speakers for the McLeod Cancer Foundation Cancer Survivor Program.

Perkins lends support to other women who are going through breast cancer. She is an advocate for preventive health care, yearly mammograms and early detection.