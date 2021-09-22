Lowcountry Urgent Care opens in Marion County

Jones said the staff wants to be there for the community’s medical needs.

“From chest pains to common colds, we want to be here for everybody and help take the pressure off emergency rooms when we can and let the whole community know we’re here for them,” she said.

Marion Mayor Ashley Brady called it a great facility and thanked the staff for their work.

“We do appreciate Lowcountry Urgent Care’s investment in the city of Marion,” he said. “It’s a great benefit for our citizens.”

Mullins Mayor Robert Woodbury said he was grateful for the opportunity to welcome the new operation to the community.

“It’s no secret with all the needs we have here in Marion County and we appreciate what you all are doing to make sure our citizens have a place to go in addition to the other services we have here,” Woodberry said. “I’ve heard nothing but good things so far about the level of service and how people are treated here.”

Director of Marketing Helen Holthaus said the activities during the day included giveaways, free ice cream from local food truck Freckles & Giggles, food from Hardee’s next door, popcorn and a corn-hole tournament.