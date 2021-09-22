Lowcountry Urgent Care opens in Marion County

MARION, S.C. – Marion County officials along with the Mullins and Marion Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Lowcountry Urgent Care along US 76 Wednesday morning.
Lowcountry Urgent Care Vice President Suzie Buck said she appreciated those in attendance.
“It’s been wonderful,” Buck said. “I’ve spent a lot of time here. I’ve enjoyed it and we’re so excited to be part of the community and to serve the people of Marion County.”
Buck said the Marion County location is the company’s 10th clinic in the state.
“We wanted have a good foot-print across the state where there is a need in the community,” she said. “We identified this area as somewhere patients didn’t have as much easy access to walk-in care so we wanted to fill that need here.”
Patients don’t need an appointment, adding more convenience to their schedule.
“We have worked so hard to bring more medical help to the community,” she said. “Walk-in care is so important during a pandemic. We are so thrilled to be a part of this community. We are here to serve the people too.”
Manager Ginna Jones said she was thankful for the support.
“It’s going great,” she said. “We’ve been very busy and doing our very best to see everybody that we can.”
Jones said the staff wants to be there for the community’s medical needs.
“From chest pains to common colds, we want to be here for everybody and help take the pressure off emergency rooms when we can and let the whole community know we’re here for them,” she said.
Marion Mayor Ashley Brady called it a great facility and thanked the staff for their work.
“We do appreciate Lowcountry Urgent Care’s investment in the city of Marion,” he said. “It’s a great benefit for our citizens.”
Mullins Mayor Robert Woodbury said he was grateful for the opportunity to welcome the new operation to the community.
“It’s no secret with all the needs we have here in Marion County and we appreciate what you all are doing to make sure our citizens have a place to go in addition to the other services we have here,” Woodberry said. “I’ve heard nothing but good things so far about the level of service and how people are treated here.”
Director of Marketing Helen Holthaus said the activities during the day included giveaways, free ice cream from local food truck Freckles & Giggles, food from Hardee’s next door, popcorn and a corn-hole tournament.
“It’s really just want to officially celebrate that we’ve been open for a month now and want to show how we can help the community,” Holthaus said. “We can help with sports physicals, injury care, illness, and x-rays.”