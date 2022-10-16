Lt. Gov. Evette says economic development sparks change

FLORENCE, S.C. – Economic development is the only way to change an area or region of South Carolina, South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said Saturday.

Evette spoke to Florence County residents at Saturday’s Florence County Republican Party political stump in Florence.

Democrats, she said, want the public to believe money solves every problem.

President Joe Biden and Democratic Party governor candidate Joe Cunningham want to print money and give everyone enough money to become dependent on the government, Evette said.

“We see what that has done – high gas prices. I don’t know about you but my grocery store bill has doubled,” she said.

People also are worried about paying their gas and electric bills this winter, she said.

“In two short years, we went from energy independent to energy dependent,” she said, adding the nations we depend on for oil hate the United States.

Economic development comes in all sizes from small businesses to big industrial facilities, she said.

She pointed to the Buc-ee’s that opened its first travel center in South Carolina in Florence in May.

“The founder of Buc-ee’s is a marketing genius because as a mom you can go into Buc-ee’s and it’s really hard to say no to something your child wants. They have everything from socks to T-shirts to hair bows to blankets to whatever you can think of. Buc-ee’s is an amazing place in Florence. Everybody will see it.”

Buc-ee’s is bringing a lot of development to the outparcels in the area, she said. As it starts to grow and hotels and businesses arrive and thrive, it will bring jobs and big change to Florence.

Evette also pointed to Francis Marion University’s Dr. John G. Rae III Freshwater Ecology Center, which also is in the area.

It’s a big resource for university, high school and middle school students, she said.

South Carolina students need to be involved in science, technology, engineering and mathematics courses.

“We need to make sure that we are bringing all the jobs that have left the U.S. back to the U.S.,” Evette said.

Evette also discussed K-12 education, school choice, charter schools and vouchers.

Competition, she said, is good for all schools. It drives schools to improve.

Parents should be responsible for deciding how their children are educated, where they attend school and what the students learn in the classroom, Evette said.

“Here in South Carolina, the public schools that do the best are the public schools that are in the areas where there is a lot of competition where you have faith-based schools, charter schools,” she said. “Because as I know in business, competition is good for everyone. Competition raises the bar.”

Republicans want to continue to raise the bar. Students will be competing with other students in the U.S. as well as those around the world, she said.

“The more we lower the bar, the worse it is for our children, “ she said.

She also encouraged the public to be involved with local schools, attend school board meetings and help students succeed in school.

Evette also answered audience questions on a variety of topics.

Florence District 1 City Council candidate Joey McMillan and probate judge candidate Jesse Cartrette also asked those gathered at the stump for their support as the Nov. 8 election nears.