Lynchburg man killed in Florence County wreck

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — A 56-year-old Lynchburg resident was killed Saturday night in two car, head-on collision on SC Highway 403 near Creek Road, about six miles south of Timmonsville.

The 56-year-old man was driving a 2019 Kia sedan north on SC Highway 403. A 21-year-old Olanta resident was driving a 2015 Chevrolet sedan south on SC Highway 403. A 23-year-old Timmonsville resident was a passenger in the Chevrolet sedan, according to a report by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Chevrolet sedan crossed the center line, according to the report, causing a head-on collision.

All three people involved in the accident were transported to McLeod Regional Medical Center. The Lynchburg man died at the hospital, according to the report.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident

